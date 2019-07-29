Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) Contrasting side by side

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|4
|1.54
|N/A
|0.10
|38.57
|MannKind Corporation
|1
|4.94
|N/A
|-0.58
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|0.00%
|2.2%
|1.7%
|MannKind Corporation
|0.00%
|53.1%
|-155.3%
Risk & Volatility
A 2.81 beta indicates that Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is 181.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. MannKind Corporation has a 2.49 beta and it is 149.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 10.9 while its Quick Ratio is 10.9. On the competitive side is, MannKind Corporation which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MannKind Corporation.
Analyst Ratings
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and MannKind Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|MannKind Corporation
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Meanwhile, MannKind Corporation’s average target price is $3.33, while its potential upside is 202.73%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 57.4% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares and 30.5% of MannKind Corporation shares. About 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are MannKind Corporation’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|-10.64%
|-20.75%
|13.17%
|-43.58%
|-25.15%
|51.81%
|MannKind Corporation
|-2.94%
|-18.52%
|-8.33%
|-27.87%
|-29.79%
|24.53%
For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than MannKind Corporation.
Summary
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors MannKind Corporation.
MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.
