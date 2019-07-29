Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) Contrasting side by side

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.54 N/A 0.10 38.57 MannKind Corporation 1 4.94 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7% MannKind Corporation 0.00% 53.1% -155.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.81 beta indicates that Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is 181.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. MannKind Corporation has a 2.49 beta and it is 149.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 10.9 while its Quick Ratio is 10.9. On the competitive side is, MannKind Corporation which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and MannKind Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, MannKind Corporation’s average target price is $3.33, while its potential upside is 202.73%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.4% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares and 30.5% of MannKind Corporation shares. About 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are MannKind Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -10.64% -20.75% 13.17% -43.58% -25.15% 51.81% MannKind Corporation -2.94% -18.52% -8.33% -27.87% -29.79% 24.53%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than MannKind Corporation.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors MannKind Corporation.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.