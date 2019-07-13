Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Comparison side by side

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.43 N/A 0.10 38.57 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2%

Volatility and Risk

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has a beta of 2.81 and its 181.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Kazia Therapeutics Limited has beta of 1.9 which is 90.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are 10.9 and 10.9. Competitively, Kazia Therapeutics Limited has 3.6 and 3.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Kazia Therapeutics Limited are owned by institutional investors at 57.4% and 3.5% respectively. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Insiders Comparatively, held 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -10.64% -20.75% 13.17% -43.58% -25.15% 51.81% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 8.01% -4.91% -10.07% 27.15% -42.85% 27.57%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.