Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) and Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) Comparing side by side

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|4
|1.24
|N/A
|0.10
|39.39
|Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|2
|383.24
|N/A
|-0.31
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|0.00%
|2.2%
|1.7%
|Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-41.6%
|-18.2%
Liquidity
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 10.9 while its Quick Ratio is 10.9. On the competitive side is, Kadmon Holdings Inc. which has a 3.9 Current Ratio and a 3.9 Quick Ratio. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Kadmon Holdings Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
The upside potential is 97.37% for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation with consensus price target of $7.5. Meanwhile, Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target is $8, while its potential upside is 218.73%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Kadmon Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, analysts belief.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Kadmon Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.1% and 75.9%. Insiders held 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.43% of Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|-3.98%
|4.32%
|-8.31%
|30.41%
|-5.28%
|55.02%
|Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|-0.76%
|15.42%
|12.93%
|15.42%
|-21.79%
|25.96%
For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation was more bullish than Kadmon Holdings Inc.
Summary
On 7 of the 9 factors Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Kadmon Holdings Inc.
Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.
