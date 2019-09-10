Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) and Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) Comparing side by side

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.24 N/A 0.10 39.39 Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2 383.24 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 highlights Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7% Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0.00% -41.6% -18.2%

Liquidity

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 10.9 while its Quick Ratio is 10.9. On the competitive side is, Kadmon Holdings Inc. which has a 3.9 Current Ratio and a 3.9 Quick Ratio. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 97.37% for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation with consensus price target of $7.5. Meanwhile, Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target is $8, while its potential upside is 218.73%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Kadmon Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Kadmon Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.1% and 75.9%. Insiders held 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.43% of Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02% Kadmon Holdings Inc. -0.76% 15.42% 12.93% 15.42% -21.79% 25.96%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation was more bullish than Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.