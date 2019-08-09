Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has 0.5% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.20% 1.70% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation N/A 4 39.39 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.89 2.70 2.86

The potential upside of the peers is 139.13%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has stronger performance than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are 10.9 and 10.9. Competitively, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s rivals have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.51 shows that Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is 151.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s rivals.