Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.51 N/A 0.10 38.57 Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.24 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Gossamer Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Gossamer Bio Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7% Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is 10.9 while its Current Ratio is 10.9. Meanwhile, Gossamer Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.4 while its Quick Ratio is 11.4. Gossamer Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Gossamer Bio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.4% and 45.6%. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 1.1% are Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -10.64% -20.75% 13.17% -43.58% -25.15% 51.81% Gossamer Bio Inc. 12.77% 19.75% 16.55% 0% 0% 14.21%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has stronger performance than Gossamer Bio Inc.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Gossamer Bio Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.