Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|4
|1.51
|N/A
|0.10
|38.57
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.24
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Gossamer Bio Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Gossamer Bio Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|0.00%
|2.2%
|1.7%
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is 10.9 while its Current Ratio is 10.9. Meanwhile, Gossamer Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.4 while its Quick Ratio is 11.4. Gossamer Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Gossamer Bio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.4% and 45.6%. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 1.1% are Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|-10.64%
|-20.75%
|13.17%
|-43.58%
|-25.15%
|51.81%
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|12.77%
|19.75%
|16.55%
|0%
|0%
|14.21%
For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has stronger performance than Gossamer Bio Inc.
Summary
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Gossamer Bio Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
