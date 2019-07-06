Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Comparing side by side

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.46 N/A 0.10 38.57 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 52 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.8% -29.7%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.81 shows that Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is 181.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s 102.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.02 beta.

Liquidity

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10.9 and 10.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are 14.4 and 14.4 respectively. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $82.67 average price target and a 50.56% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.4% and 13.19% respectively. About 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.4% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -10.64% -20.75% 13.17% -43.58% -25.15% 51.81% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -0.02% 0.91% 15.27% 45.3% 16.15% 41.19%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has stronger performance than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.