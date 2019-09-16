Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Contrasting side by side

Both Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.43 N/A 0.10 39.39 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 73.64 N/A -0.56 0.00

In table 1 we can see Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8%

Volatility and Risk

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is 151.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.51. Competitively, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 157.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.57 beta.

Liquidity

10.9 and 10.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation. Its rival Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 36.1 and 36.1 respectively. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 103.80% and an $7.5 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s consensus price target is $25, while its potential upside is 378.01%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. seems more appealing than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 37% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has 55.02% stronger performance while Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -11.57% weaker performance.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.