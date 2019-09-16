Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Contrasting side by side

Both Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|4
|1.43
|N/A
|0.10
|39.39
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|7
|73.64
|N/A
|-0.56
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|0.00%
|2.2%
|1.7%
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-12.2%
|-11.8%
Volatility and Risk
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is 151.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.51. Competitively, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 157.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.57 beta.
Liquidity
10.9 and 10.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation. Its rival Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 36.1 and 36.1 respectively. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.
Analyst Ratings
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 103.80% and an $7.5 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s consensus price target is $25, while its potential upside is 378.01%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. seems more appealing than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 55.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 37% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|-3.98%
|4.32%
|-8.31%
|30.41%
|-5.28%
|55.02%
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|-2.89%
|-14.57%
|-22.27%
|-20.32%
|-56.39%
|-11.57%
For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has 55.02% stronger performance while Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -11.57% weaker performance.
Summary
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on 5 of the 9 factors.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
