Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Comparison side by side

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.43 N/A 0.10 39.39 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 43 1968.10 N/A -3.74 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Profitability

Table 2 has Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are 10.9 and 10.9 respectively. Its competitor CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Current Ratio is 15.8 and its Quick Ratio is 15.8. CRISPR Therapeutics AG can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and CRISPR Therapeutics AG Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s average target price is $7.5, while its potential upside is 103.80%. On the other hand, CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s potential upside is 30.06% and its average target price is $62. The information presented earlier suggests that Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation looks more robust than CRISPR Therapeutics AG as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 50% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2% are CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation was less bullish than CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.