Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Comparison side by side

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.51 N/A 0.10 38.57 Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 591.50 N/A -2.52 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -141% -101.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is 10.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10.9. The Current Ratio of rival Clearside Biomedical Inc. is 4.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.1. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.4% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 39.7% of Clearside Biomedical Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, Clearside Biomedical Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -10.64% -20.75% 13.17% -43.58% -25.15% 51.81% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 4.13% -4.55% -12.5% -31.52% -89.55% 17.76%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation was more bullish than Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.