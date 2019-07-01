Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Comparing side by side

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.45 N/A 0.10 38.57 Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 521.33 N/A -2.52 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -141% -101.5%

Liquidity

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 10.9 while its Quick Ratio is 10.9. On the competitive side is, Clearside Biomedical Inc. which has a 4.1 Current Ratio and a 4.1 Quick Ratio. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Clearside Biomedical Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.4% and 39.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Clearside Biomedical Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -10.64% -20.75% 13.17% -43.58% -25.15% 51.81% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 4.13% -4.55% -12.5% -31.52% -89.55% 17.76%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has stronger performance than Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Clearside Biomedical Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.