Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Comparison side by side

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.46 N/A 0.10 38.57 Cerecor Inc. 5 11.67 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Cerecor Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Cerecor Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7% Cerecor Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s current beta is 2.81 and it happens to be 181.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Cerecor Inc.’s 117.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.17 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are 10.9 and 10.9. Competitively, Cerecor Inc. has 1 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Cerecor Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Cerecor Inc.’s potential upside is 100.00% and its consensus target price is $10.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Cerecor Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.4% and 51.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.9% of Cerecor Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -10.64% -20.75% 13.17% -43.58% -25.15% 51.81% Cerecor Inc. 7.23% 6.19% 20.39% 26.21% 55.52% 69.97%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has weaker performance than Cerecor Inc.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Cerecor Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.