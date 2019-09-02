Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Comparison side by side

Both Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.01 N/A 0.10 39.39 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 28.57 N/A -1.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7%

Volatility & Risk

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is 151.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.51 beta. Competitively, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.02 which is 102.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 10.9 while its Quick Ratio is 10.9. On the competitive side is, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $13.75, while its potential upside is 359.87%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.1% and 98.7% respectively. Insiders owned 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.37% -14.56% -56.46% -63.61% -44.97% -60.72%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has 55.02% stronger performance while BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -60.72% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.