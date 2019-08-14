Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Contrasting side by side

Both Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.37 N/A 0.10 39.39 Arvinas Inc. 21 55.43 N/A -5.73 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Arvinas Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Arvinas Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7% Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9%

Liquidity

10.9 and 10.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation. Its rival Arvinas Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.7 and 8.7 respectively. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Arvinas Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Arvinas Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Arvinas Inc.’s potential upside is 29.05% and its consensus target price is $31.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Arvinas Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.1% and 71.1% respectively. About 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Arvinas Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02% Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation was less bullish than Arvinas Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Arvinas Inc. beats Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.