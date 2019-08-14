Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Contrasting side by side

Both Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|4
|1.37
|N/A
|0.10
|39.39
|Arvinas Inc.
|21
|55.43
|N/A
|-5.73
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Arvinas Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Arvinas Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|0.00%
|2.2%
|1.7%
|Arvinas Inc.
|0.00%
|413.1%
|-120.9%
Liquidity
10.9 and 10.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation. Its rival Arvinas Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.7 and 8.7 respectively. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Arvinas Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Arvinas Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Arvinas Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
On the other hand, Arvinas Inc.’s potential upside is 29.05% and its consensus target price is $31.5.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Arvinas Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.1% and 71.1% respectively. About 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Arvinas Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|-3.98%
|4.32%
|-8.31%
|30.41%
|-5.28%
|55.02%
|Arvinas Inc.
|9.79%
|16.25%
|32.47%
|54.04%
|0%
|107.63%
For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation was less bullish than Arvinas Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 9 factors Arvinas Inc. beats Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.
Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.