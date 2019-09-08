Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Comparison side by side

Both Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.44 N/A 0.10 39.39 Arvinas Inc. 22 58.16 N/A -5.73 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Arvinas Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Arvinas Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7% Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is 10.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10.9. The Current Ratio of rival Arvinas Inc. is 8.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.7. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Arvinas Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Arvinas Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Arvinas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$7.5 is Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 99.47%. Competitively the consensus price target of Arvinas Inc. is $31.5, which is potential 31.85% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is looking more favorable than Arvinas Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Arvinas Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.1% and 71.1%. About 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Arvinas Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02% Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has weaker performance than Arvinas Inc.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Arvinas Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.