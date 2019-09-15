Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Contrasting side by side

Both Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.43 N/A 0.10 39.39 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 3.13 N/A 12.15 5.16

Demonstrates Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is presently more expensive than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3%

Volatility and Risk

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 151.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.51 beta. In other hand, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.42 which is 42.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 103.80% and an $7.5 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $77, which is potential 50.33% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is looking more favorable than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.1% and 86.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation was less bullish than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.