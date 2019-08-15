Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC) Reaches $3.04 After 8.00% Down Move; Gee Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Shorts Raised By 9.91%

Gee Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) had an increase of 9.91% in short interest. JOB’s SI was 12,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 9.91% from 11,100 shares previously. With 7,300 avg volume, 2 days are for Gee Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB)’s short sellers to cover JOB’s short positions. The SI to Gee Group Inc’s float is 0.14%. The stock increased 4.96% or $0.0249 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5274. About 4,780 shares traded. GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) has declined 76.88% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.88% the S&P500. Some Historical JOB News: 19/04/2018 – DJ GEE Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JOB); 18/04/2018 – GEE LTD GEE.BO – APPROVED PROPOSAL FOR EXECUTING MOU WITH AVION INVESTMENTS FOR DEVELOPMENT OF IT PAK PROJECT AT THANE PLANT; 18/04/2018 GEE TO ENTER INTO PACT WITH AVION INVESTMENTS; 16/05/2018 – GEE GROUP INC – QTRLY BASIC SHR LOSS $0.28; 11/05/2018 – Tdam Usa Inc. Exits Position in GEE Group; 18/04/2018 – GEE SAYS PACT FOR DEVELOPMENT OF IT PAK PROJECT AT THANE PLANT; 16/05/2018 – GEE GROUP SAYS QTRLY REVENUE WAS ABOUT $39.9 MLN VS $21.6 MLN – SEC FILING

The stock of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 12.36% or $0.429 during the last trading session, reaching $3.041. About 176,552 shares traded or 195.64% up from the average. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) has declined 5.28% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.28% the S&P500. Some Historical AGTC News: 18/04/2018 – AGTC DOSES FIRST PATIENT IN PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL STUDY OF GENE THERAPY FOR TREATMENT OF X-LINKED RETINITIS PIGMENTOSA; 18/04/2018 – AGTC Doses First Patient in Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Gene Therapy for the Treatment of X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa; 08/05/2018 – APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES CORP AGTC.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $3.6 MLN VS $31.1 MLN; 08/05/2018 – APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.45; 30/04/2018 – 4DMT and ROCHE Expand Ophthalmology Partnership to Develop and Commercialize Multiple AAV Gene Therapy Products; 20/04/2018 – DJ Applied Genetic Technologies Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGTC); 10/04/2018 AGTC Announces Completion of Enrollment of Phase 1 / 2 Clinical Study of Investigational Gene Therapy in Patients with X-linked; 30/04/2018 – AGTC to Host Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on May 8, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Sirion Biotech GmbH: Next-generation AAV gene therapy from joined German forces; 30/04/2018 – 4DMT AND ROCHE L-T PACT FOR MULTIPLE AAV GENE THERAPY PRODUCTSThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $55.26 million company. It was reported on Aug, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $2.80 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:AGTC worth $4.42 million less.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.62 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 5.75 million shares or 7.80% less from 6.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust owns 20,573 shares. Altrinsic Global Advsr owns 306,900 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 1,884 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 282,512 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Co reported 0% in Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC). Steinberg Global Asset owns 177,154 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 0% invested in Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) for 27,594 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems owns 18,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC). Fmr Ltd Co invested in 0% or 250 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md has invested 0% of its portfolio in Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC). 683 Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 200,000 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Co (Trc) owns 7,900 shares. 63,359 were accumulated by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated. 11,201 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Mgmt.

Analysts await Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $-0.46 EPS, down 24.32% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.37 per share. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -173.02% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Italian Achromatopsia Association Increases Global Awareness of Achromatopsia, a Rare Genetic Eye Disease, With an Expedition to Pingelap, the Island of the Color Blind – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AGTC Completes Enrollment of Third Group in the Dose Escalation Portion of the Achromatopsia CNGA3 Phase 1/2 Clinical Study – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Alexion (ALXN) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Guidance Raised – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company has market cap of $55.26 million. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology. It has a 32.35 P/E ratio. It has collaboration agreements with Biogen MA, Inc., 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics Limited, and Bionic Sight, LLC, as well as the University of Florida Research Foundation.

More notable recent GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) news were published by: Tucson.com which released: “PolyMet Reports Results for Period Ended June 30, 2019 | Business News – Arizona Daily Star” on August 14, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The Firing of Canopy Growthâ€™s co-CEO Is Only Part of the Case Against CGC Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Penny Stocks to Buy Before They Take Off – Investorplace.com” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Stocks Under $7 to Invest in Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Securities America Recruits Pennsylvania-Based Advisory Group with $182 Million in Total Client Assets – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.