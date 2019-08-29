Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC) Reaches $2.84 After 6.00% Up Move; Tiedemann Wealth Management Has Boosted By $441,702 Its Oracle (ORCL) Holding

The stock of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 9.07% or $0.2359 during the last trading session, reaching $2.8359. About 83,481 shares traded or 17.02% up from the average. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) has declined 5.28% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.28% the S&P500. Some Historical AGTC News: 18/04/2018 – AGTC Doses First Patient in Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Gene Therapy for the Treatment of X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa; 18/04/2018 – AGTC DOSES FIRST PATIENT IN PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL STUDY OF GENE THERAPY FOR TREATMENT OF X-LINKED RETINITIS PIGMENTOSA; 08/05/2018 – APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES CORP AGTC.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $3.6 MLN VS $31.1 MLN; 30/04/2018 – 4DMT AND ROCHE L-T PACT FOR MULTIPLE AAV GENE THERAPY PRODUCTS; 29/05/2018 – UniQure Gets Patent Covering Methods of Treating Coagulopathies Using AAV Gene Therapy With Nucleic Acid Encoding Hyperactive Factor IX Padua Variant; 30/04/2018 – AGTC to Host Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on May 8, 2018; 10/04/2018 AGTC Announces Completion of Enrollment of Phase 1 / 2 Clinical Study of Investigational Gene Therapy in Patients with X-linked; 30/05/2018 – Sirion Biotech GmbH: Next-generation AAV gene therapy from joined German forces; 08/05/2018 – APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.45; 20/04/2018 – DJ Applied Genetic Technologies Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGTC)The move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $51.53 million company. It was reported on Aug, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $3.01 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:AGTC worth $3.09M more.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 0.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc acquired 8,334 shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc holds 2.23M shares with $119.55 million value, up from 2.22 million last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $174.46 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $52.3. About 3.54M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50 Million from Oracle; 07/05/2018 – No Bitcoin for the Oracle: Warren Buffett Dismisses Cryptocurrencies — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – BlackLine CEO Therese Tucker Invited To Deliver Keynote At Recurring Revenue 2018; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q OTHER INCOME 489.4M RUPEES; 07/03/2018 – Gates has been the richest person in the world for 18 of the past 24 years. The Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett, took the third spot on the list with a net worth of $84 billion; 06/04/2018 – Oracle: Takes Violations of Its Intellectual Property Rights Very Seriously; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle; 14/05/2018 – Oracle Enables Smart Manufacturing with New Artificial Intelligence Cloud Applications; 21/05/2018 – Oracle Japan Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Buys Software Company Focused On Student Loans — MarketWatch

Among 19 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Oracle has $66 highest and $42 lowest target. $56.86’s average target is 8.72% above currents $52.3 stock price. Oracle had 43 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Rosenblatt. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 15 to “Market Perform”. Wedbush maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) on Friday, March 15 with “Neutral” rating. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by J.P. Morgan. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, May 21 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, June 20. MUFG Securities Americas Inc maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Thursday, March 14. MUFG Securities Americas Inc has “Buy” rating and $56 target.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle: The 21% Yield Won’t Last – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pentagon, DoJ will review Oracle cloud appeal – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ICYMI: What You Should Know About The Oracle Shareholder Lawsuit – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: IBM vs. Oracle – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Northstar Gru Inc has 0.26% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 196,757 were reported by Ariel Invs Lc. Burt Wealth Advisors reported 4,240 shares. Moreover, Ntv Asset Management Llc has 0.07% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Community Bancshares Na reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Karpus Inc holds 0.01% or 6,158 shares. Rhode Island-based Washington has invested 0.07% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Wellington Management Grp Llp owns 405,092 shares. Cumberland Advisors accumulated 6,183 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Oakbrook Invs Ltd accumulated 25,110 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,715 shares. Independent Franchise Prtnrs Llp holds 4.91% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 8.11 million shares. Captrust Fin Advsr owns 105,037 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Lp accumulated 1.19% or 43,966 shares. Madison Invest has 0.01% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased Royal Dutch Shell Plc stake by 11,330 shares to 13,223 valued at $847,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cigna Corp New stake by 2,586 shares and now owns 1,836 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) was reduced too.

Analysts await Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $-0.46 earnings per share, down 24.32% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.37 per share. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -173.02% negative EPS growth.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company has market cap of $51.53 million. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology. It has a 30.17 P/E ratio. It has collaboration agreements with Biogen MA, Inc., 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics Limited, and Bionic Sight, LLC, as well as the University of Florida Research Foundation.