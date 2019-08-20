Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC) EPS Estimated At $-0.46; ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS (ATGN) Shorts Up By 669.23%

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS INC (OTCMKTS:ATGN) had an increase of 669.23% in short interest. ATGN’s SI was 10,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 669.23% from 1,300 shares previously. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $1.165. About 27,037 shares traded. Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) has 0.00% since August 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) to report $-0.46 EPS on September, 9.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 24.32% from last quarter’s $-0.37 EPS. After having $0.63 EPS previously, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s analysts see -173.02% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.18. About 157,915 shares traded or 130.99% up from the average. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) has declined 5.28% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.28% the S&P500. Some Historical AGTC News: 30/05/2018 – Sirion Biotech GmbH: Next-generation AAV gene therapy from joined German forces; 08/05/2018 – APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.45; 18/04/2018 – AGTC DOSES FIRST PATIENT IN PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL STUDY OF GENE THERAPY FOR TREATMENT OF X-LINKED RETINITIS PIGMENTOSA; 29/05/2018 – UniQure Gets Patent Covering Methods of Treating Coagulopathies Using AAV Gene Therapy With Nucleic Acid Encoding Hyperactive Factor IX Padua Variant; 10/04/2018 AGTC Announces Completion of Enrollment of Phase 1 / 2 Clinical Study of Investigational Gene Therapy in Patients with X-linked; 18/04/2018 – AGTC Doses First Patient in Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Gene Therapy for the Treatment of X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa; 30/04/2018 – 4DMT AND ROCHE L-T PACT FOR MULTIPLE AAV GENE THERAPY PRODUCTS; 30/04/2018 – 4DMT and ROCHE Expand Ophthalmology Partnership to Develop and Commercialize Multiple AAV Gene Therapy Products; 30/04/2018 – AGTC to Host Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on May 8, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Applied Genetic Technologies Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGTC)

More notable recent Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AGTC Completes Enrollment of Third Group in the Dose Escalation Portion of the Achromatopsia CNGA3 Phase 1/2 Clinical Study – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Italian Achromatopsia Association Increases Global Awareness of Achromatopsia, a Rare Genetic Eye Disease, With an Expedition to Pingelap, the Island of the Color Blind – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “75 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.62 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 5.75 million shares or 7.80% less from 6.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spark Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC). Sei Invests stated it has 11,151 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Com holds 82,686 shares. Meeder Asset stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC). Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 1,577 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) stated it has 0% in Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC). Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0% or 309,000 shares. 306,900 were reported by Altrinsic Global Limited Liability Corp. Bankshares Of America De has 0% invested in Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) for 46,167 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability holds 886,600 shares. D E Shaw And Company Inc reported 47,573 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fincl reported 0% in Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC). Acadian Asset Management Lc has invested 0.01% in Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC). 968,098 were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp.