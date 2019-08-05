Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC) Analysts See $-0.46 EPS; Bluespruce Investments LP Raised Constellation Brands (STZ) Stake

Analysts expect Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) to report $-0.46 EPS on September, 9.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 24.32% from last quarter’s $-0.37 EPS. After having $0.63 EPS previously, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s analysts see -173.02% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.99% or $0.1593 during the last trading session, reaching $3.8307. About 26,115 shares traded. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) has declined 5.28% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.28% the S&P500. Some Historical AGTC News: 10/04/2018 AGTC Announces Completion of Enrollment of Phase 1 / 2 Clinical Study of Investigational Gene Therapy in Patients with X-linked; 30/04/2018 – 4DMT and ROCHE Expand Ophthalmology Partnership to Develop and Commercialize Multiple AAV Gene Therapy Products; 08/05/2018 – APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES CORP AGTC.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $3.6 MLN VS $31.1 MLN; 30/04/2018 – 4DMT AND ROCHE L-T PACT FOR MULTIPLE AAV GENE THERAPY PRODUCTS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Applied Genetic Technologies Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGTC); 18/04/2018 – AGTC Doses First Patient in Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Gene Therapy for the Treatment of X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa; 29/05/2018 – UniQure Gets Patent Covering Methods of Treating Coagulopathies Using AAV Gene Therapy With Nucleic Acid Encoding Hyperactive Factor IX Padua Variant; 18/04/2018 – AGTC DOSES FIRST PATIENT IN PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL STUDY OF GENE THERAPY FOR TREATMENT OF X-LINKED RETINITIS PIGMENTOSA; 08/05/2018 – APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.45; 30/04/2018 – AGTC to Host Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on May 8, 2018

Bluespruce Investments Lp increased Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) stake by 25.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bluespruce Investments Lp acquired 231,078 shares as Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)’s stock declined 7.20%. The Bluespruce Investments Lp holds 1.13M shares with $197.30M value, up from 894,210 last quarter. Constellation Brands Inc now has $36.04B valuation. The stock decreased 2.75% or $5.3 during the last trading session, reaching $187.44. About 932,760 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 08/03/2018 – OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS: METAL TARIFFS WON’T REALLY IMPACT US; 16/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Files Voluntary Chapter 11 Petitions to Facilitate an Orderly and Efficient Sale Process; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $250; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 16/05/2018 – FCC TO CONSIDER LETTING AUDACY DEPLOY SATELLITE CONSTELLATION; 29/03/2018 – STZ: ADDITIONAL MARKETNG SPEND IN FY19 WEIGHTED TO 1H; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – SAIPEM BUYS LEWEK CONSTELLATION VESSEL; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ANNOUNCED $100 MLN FINANCING; NEW INVESTORS INCLUDE CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT AMONG OTHERS; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Names Chicago Charities to Receive Donations as Part of 2018 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Tax Rate About 19%

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company has market cap of $69.61 million. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology. It has a 40.75 P/E ratio. It has collaboration agreements with Biogen MA, Inc., 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics Limited, and Bionic Sight, LLC, as well as the University of Florida Research Foundation.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.62 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 5.75 million shares or 7.80% less from 6.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 3,200 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Limited accumulated 45,141 shares. Altrinsic Global reported 306,900 shares. National Bank Of Mellon Corp reported 0% in Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC). State Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership holds 968,098 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 250 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0% or 641 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) for 50,000 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC). 683 Cap Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 200,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 3 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) for 282,512 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 18,000 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management invested in 83,300 shares.

More notable recent Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AGTC Completes Enrollment of Third Group in the Dose Escalation Portion of the Achromatopsia CNGA3 Phase 1/2 Clinical Study – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Horizon Therapeutics Files BLA to FDA for Eye Disease Drug – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Alexion (ALXN) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Guidance Raised – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Cannabis Stocks to Watch in August – Motley Fool” on August 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Aphria vs. Constellation Brands – The Motley Fool” published on July 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Constellation Brands Stock Jumped 11.6% in June – The Motley Fool” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Did Constellation Brands Smoke the CEO of Its Big Weed Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Marijuana Stock: Canopy Growth vs. Constellation Brands – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capstone Investment Limited reported 4,228 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 6,367 shares. Tobam reported 13,000 shares. Vigilant Mngmt Limited Liability holds 1.81% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 74,073 shares. Camarda Financial Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 3 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards And accumulated 2,166 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Davenport Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Bb&T Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Family Mgmt has invested 0.75% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Bamco Ny stated it has 725 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Winch Advisory Lc reported 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.09% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Mackenzie Finance owns 0.43% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 1.01 million shares. Lmr Prtnrs Llp has 0.03% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 3,056 shares. Provise Grp Incorporated Ltd Co owns 1,400 shares.