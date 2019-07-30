Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) and Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN), both competing one another are Security Software & Services companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Applied DNA Sciences Inc.
|1
|2.87
|N/A
|-0.39
|0.00
|Tufin Software Technologies Ltd.
|24
|8.00
|N/A
|-0.13
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Applied DNA Sciences Inc. and Tufin Software Technologies Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Applied DNA Sciences Inc. and Tufin Software Technologies Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Applied DNA Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-454.7%
|-177.7%
|Tufin Software Technologies Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Applied DNA Sciences Inc. and Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Applied DNA Sciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Tufin Software Technologies Ltd.
|0
|1
|4
|2.80
Meanwhile, Tufin Software Technologies Ltd.’s average price target is $26.4, while its potential upside is 19.51%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Applied DNA Sciences Inc. and Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.3% and 0%. Applied DNA Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 14.2%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Applied DNA Sciences Inc.
|-5.52%
|-6.98%
|14.75%
|-47.97%
|-59.88%
|53.47%
|Tufin Software Technologies Ltd.
|6.25%
|15.49%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|24.55%
For the past year Applied DNA Sciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Tufin Software Technologies Ltd.
Summary
Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. beats Applied DNA Sciences Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.