Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) and Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN), both competing one another are Security Software & Services companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied DNA Sciences Inc. 1 2.87 N/A -0.39 0.00 Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. 24 8.00 N/A -0.13 0.00

In table 1 we can see Applied DNA Sciences Inc. and Tufin Software Technologies Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Applied DNA Sciences Inc. and Tufin Software Technologies Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied DNA Sciences Inc. 0.00% -454.7% -177.7% Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. and Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied DNA Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. 0 1 4 2.80

Meanwhile, Tufin Software Technologies Ltd.’s average price target is $26.4, while its potential upside is 19.51%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. and Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.3% and 0%. Applied DNA Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 14.2%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied DNA Sciences Inc. -5.52% -6.98% 14.75% -47.97% -59.88% 53.47% Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. 6.25% 15.49% 0% 0% 0% 24.55%

For the past year Applied DNA Sciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Tufin Software Technologies Ltd.

Summary

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. beats Applied DNA Sciences Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.