Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN)’s Financial Results Comparing With SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB)

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) and SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Security Software & Services. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied DNA Sciences Inc. 1 2.85 N/A -0.40 0.00 SuperCom Ltd. 1 0.53 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Applied DNA Sciences Inc. and SuperCom Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Applied DNA Sciences Inc. and SuperCom Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied DNA Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -217.3% SuperCom Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. has a 0.25 beta, while its volatility is 75.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, SuperCom Ltd.’s 18.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.82 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6% of Applied DNA Sciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 18.6% of SuperCom Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 23.39% of Applied DNA Sciences Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 16.8% of SuperCom Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied DNA Sciences Inc. 6.92% -41.53% -51.9% -34.46% -78.55% -25.45% SuperCom Ltd. 0% -4.59% -28.28% -39.88% -40.23% -24.64%

For the past year SuperCom Ltd. has weaker performance than Applied DNA Sciences Inc.

Summary

SuperCom Ltd. beats Applied DNA Sciences Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

SuperCom Ltd. provides identity, machine-to-machine, cyber security device, payment, and connectivity products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driverÂ’s licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management. Its PureRF suite is a solution based on radio-frequency identification (RFID) tag technology to identify, locate, track, monitor, count, and protect people and objects. The companyÂ’s PureRF suite comprises PureRF tags, hands-free long-range RFID asset tags, hands-free long-range RFID vehicle tags, PureRF readers, PureRF activators, and PureRF initializers. In addition, it provides house arrest monitoring systems, PureTag RF bracelets, PureCom RF base stations, GPS offender tracking systems, PureTrack smartphone device, PureBeacon, PureMonitor offender electronic monitoring software, inmate monitoring systems, DoorGuard tracking station, and personnel tags. Further, it offers domestic violence victim protection systems; SuperPay, a mobile payment hybrid suite; PureMoney Suite that provides mobile money applications and services; SuperPOS, a platform to perform mobile payments; SafeMoney, a mobile security threat scanner; and PowaPOS, an integrated design incorporating retail peripherals. Additionally, it provides Safend's Encryption Suite that protects the organizationÂ’s sensitive data; and designs solutions for carrier wi-fi, enterprise connectivity, smart city, smart hospitality, connected campuses, and connected events. SuperCom Ltd. sells its systems and products through local representatives, subsidiaries, and distribution channels, as well as independent representatives and resellers. The company was formerly known as Vuance Ltd. and changed its name to SuperCom Ltd. in January 2013. SuperCom Ltd. was founded in 1988 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.