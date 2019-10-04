Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They are Security Software & Services companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. has 6% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 55.18% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Applied DNA Sciences Inc. has 23.39% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 8.02% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Applied DNA Sciences Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied DNA Sciences Inc. 10,384,351,407.00% 0.00% -217.30% Industry Average 45.94% 11.13% 7.65%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Applied DNA Sciences Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Applied DNA Sciences Inc. 30.26M N/A 0.00 Industry Average 236.22M 514.19M 25.40

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied DNA Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 1.33 2.13

The potential upside of the competitors is 27.61%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Applied DNA Sciences Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied DNA Sciences Inc. 6.92% -41.53% -51.9% -34.46% -78.55% -25.45% Industry Average 3.79% 13.09% 10.00% 26.31% 49.19% 36.64%

For the past year Applied DNA Sciences Inc. had bearish trend while Applied DNA Sciences Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Applied DNA Sciences Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.61 and has 1.41 Quick Ratio. Applied DNA Sciences Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Applied DNA Sciences Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. is 75.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.25. Competitively, Applied DNA Sciences Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.76 which is 23.86% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Applied DNA Sciences Inc.’s rivals beat Applied DNA Sciences Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.