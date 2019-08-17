Applied (AMAT) Shareholder Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Has Lifted Its Holding by $443,586 as Stock Price Rose; As Netease (NTES) Stock Declined, Shareholder Overlook Holdings LTD Has Trimmed Its Position

Overlook Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Netease (NTES) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd sold 29,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 896,117 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216.29 million, down from 925,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Netease for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $258.48. About 787,323 shares traded or 11.91% up from the average. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 08/03/2018 – MMORPG Crusaders of Light Launches on Steam with New Server and Major Content Update; 22/05/2018 – Franklin Dynatech Adds DocuSign Inc., Exits Netease; 17/05/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Lower; NetEase Trades Actively; 17/03/2018 – China’s; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Adj EPS $1.61; 04/05/2018 – NetEase Cloud Music and Big Hit Entertainment team up to launch BTS’ song catalog; 22/05/2018 – NetEase Unveils Games Pipeline at Fourth Annual Game Enthusiasts’ Day; 09/04/2018 – CHINA REQUIRES HALT OF DOWNLOADING NETEASE MOBILE NEWS: XINHUA; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$1.61; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY EE-MEDIA, AVEX, FORWARD MUSIC, HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC, AND OTHERS TO ALIMUSIC

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc increased its stake in Applied (AMAT) by 15.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc bought 11,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 82,681 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28M, up from 71,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Applied for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $46.63. About 16.64 million shares traded or 71.27% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Net $1.13B; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Delivers Strong Year-On-Year Growth in Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Per Share; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96B and $10.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp Cl (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 4,828 shares to 983 shares, valued at $206,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded by 19,946 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,883 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Rus (IWB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Management Lp owns 133,650 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa accumulated 82,238 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Corp holds 46,003 shares. Moreover, Burns J W Co has 0.11% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 10,900 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Clark Mngmt Grp Inc holds 0.27% or 284,214 shares in its portfolio. 444 were accumulated by Spectrum Mgmt Incorporated. Beech Hill Advsrs holds 2.51% or 102,411 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 3.56 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Rampart Limited Com reported 0.08% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.77% or 110,278 shares. Panagora Asset Management owns 33,693 shares. Alpha Cubed Limited has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Oxbow Advsrs Lc holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 75,296 shares. Creative Planning invested in 69,811 shares.

Overlook Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.36B and $339.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bidu Us (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 47,425 shares to 749,220 shares, valued at $123.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

