Appliance Recycling Centers of America Inc. (ARCI) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

Appliance Recycling Centers of America Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCI) is a company in the Electronics Stores industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Appliance Recycling Centers of America Inc. has 3.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 64.35% institutional ownership for its competitors. 6.5% of Appliance Recycling Centers of America Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.78% of all Electronics Stores companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Appliance Recycling Centers of America Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Appliance Recycling Centers of America Inc. 0.00% -28.30% -17.50% Industry Average 2.58% 30.30% 7.70%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Appliance Recycling Centers of America Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Appliance Recycling Centers of America Inc. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 483.54M 18.72B 11.04

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Appliance Recycling Centers of America Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Appliance Recycling Centers of America Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.00 1.00 2.42

The competitors have a potential upside of 57.06%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Appliance Recycling Centers of America Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Appliance Recycling Centers of America Inc. 1.03% -7.55% -11.51% 77.38% 15.29% 76.37% Industry Average 1.70% 8.93% 3.66% 36.45% 9.05% 43.72%

For the past year Appliance Recycling Centers of America Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Appliance Recycling Centers of America Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Appliance Recycling Centers of America Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.18 and has 1.48 Quick Ratio. Appliance Recycling Centers of America Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Appliance Recycling Centers of America Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Appliance Recycling Centers of America Inc. is 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.04. Competitively, Appliance Recycling Centers of America Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.18 which is 17.75% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Appliance Recycling Centers of America Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Appliance Recycling Centers of America Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, sells and recycles household appliances through a chain of company-owned retail stores under the ApplianceSmart name. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Recycling. Its stores offer new appliances; affordable value-priced, niche offerings, such as close-outs, factory overruns, and discontinued models, as well as special-buy appliances, including out-of-carton merchandise and others; byproduct materials, such as metals of recycled appliances; and carbon offsets created by the destruction of ozone-depleting refrigerants. The company operates 18 ApplianceSmart stores. It also provides turnkey appliance recycling and replacement services for electric utilities and other sponsors of energy efficiency programs. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.