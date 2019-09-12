Appleton Partners Upped Verizon Communications Com (VZ) Stake by $321,651; As Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Decreased Its Holding by $372,393

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 1.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 5,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 475,199 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.12 million, down from 481,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $64.9. About 1.28 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Appleton Partners Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (VZ) by 5.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc bought 5,643 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 104,411 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.97 million, up from 98,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $60.35. About 4.97 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – Verizon Selects AWS as its Preferred Public Cloud Provider; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO RETAIN THE 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES, SENDING MEASURE TO THE U.S. HOUSE; 17/04/2018 – Globetouch Appoints Marni Walden, Former Verizon Executive, as New Board Chair; 03/04/2018 – Oath Names Joanna Lambert General Manager of Finance and Tech; 05/03/2018 – Verizon Plans Up to $3 Billion Bond Buyback to Pay Down Debts; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Holds Its Ground in Wireless Market; 26/03/2018 – FCC CHAIRMAN PROPOSES NEW RULES TO ADDRESS NATIONAL SECURITY THREATS TO U.S. COMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS AND THEIR SUPPLY CHAINS — STATEMENT; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G WILL BE A STEADY REVENUE STREAM BY 2020; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other ti; 16/03/2018 – KCBS: Armed Thieves Targeting Bay Area Verizon Stores

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $809.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Core Us Aggbd Et (AGG) by 14,975 shares to 30,314 shares, valued at $3.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 8,041 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,096 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 50 Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citi adds Verizon to catalyst watch list – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Verizon Sells Tumblr for a Bag of Nickels – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon unveils new Media Platform features at IBC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Service Live in 13 NFL Stadiums – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Punch Associates Inv Management Inc owns 109,883 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Valmark Advisers accumulated 0.02% or 12,136 shares. Dana Investment Advisors holds 0.11% or 40,754 shares. Fairfield Bush Com holds 0.33% or 16,735 shares in its portfolio. Everence Capital Management Inc stated it has 101,238 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Moreover, Guardian Limited Partnership has 0.42% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 377,620 shares. Joel Isaacson Limited invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Communication Mi Adv holds 90,567 shares or 2.28% of its portfolio. Delta Asset Management Lc Tn reported 85,631 shares. First Commonwealth Fincl Corp Pa accumulated 0.63% or 18,155 shares. Signalpoint Asset Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.52% or 19,097 shares. Wall Street Access Asset Management Lc reported 35,572 shares. Chilton Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 10,903 shares. The New Jersey-based Prudential Fincl has invested 0.95% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Edmp has invested 0.68% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Are Investors Undervaluing Cognizant (CTSH) Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cognizant cutting more jobs? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Estimate Cognizant (CTSH) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in Store for Cognizant (CTSH) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “SNX or CTSH: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 5,114 shares to 274,865 shares, valued at $24.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 6,556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 703,947 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gyroscope Management Grp Lc has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Farmers And Merchants Invs holds 584 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Limited Co invested in 18,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.05% or 5,081 shares. Nomura Asset Communication Ltd owns 99,738 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Ashmore Wealth Management Limited Liability Co holds 922,846 shares or 3.82% of its portfolio. Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.19% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 3.89M are held by Schroder Investment Group. Cibc World Markets Incorporated holds 0.01% or 52,292 shares in its portfolio. Zeke Advisors Limited Liability invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Btim Corporation holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 82,358 shares. Massachusetts-based Adage Cap Grp Ltd Co has invested 0.1% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Harvest Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding Incorporated holds 0.12% or 2.20 million shares in its portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advisors has invested 0% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).