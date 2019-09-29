Appleton Partners Upped Position in Amazon Com Com (AMZN) by $588,723 as Valuation Declined; As Abbott Labs (ABT) Market Valuation Rose, Aviva Plc Decreased Holding by $9.94 Million

Appleton Partners Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc bought 311 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 9,174 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.37 million, up from 8,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.73M shares traded or 11.16% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Alexa, Play Ball! TuneIn Announces TuneIn Live for Amazon Alexa, A New Premium Live Audio Subscription Experience; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Times: Walmart seeks to take on Amazon in India with Flipkart; 09/05/2018 – Amazon’s cloud business is now releasing numbers that show something important about its customer base: loyalty; 02/05/2018 – Aol, which is under the Oath group, already uses Amazon Web Services; 02/05/2018 – Synchrony Teams with Amazon to Introduce New Alexa Skill for Amazon Store Card; 15/03/2018 – The fair competition rules anticipated neither the e-commerce boom nor the rise of Amazon Japan; 27/03/2018 – Response Mag: Whole Foods Stores May Become Amazon Delivery Centers; 27/04/2018 – Earlier, it rose more than 1 percent on the back of strong earnings from Amazon; 13/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SHUTTING DOWN VENDOR EXPRESS: CNBC; 02/04/2018 – Netflix, Airbnb, Slack, Time, and Reddit use Amazon’s cloud platform

Aviva Plc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 9.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc sold 118,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $93.63 million, down from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $81.84. About 3.24 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS VARIOUS EXPLOSIVE DEVICES HAVE BEEN DETECTED, INCLUDING ONE C02 DEVICE, ONE MOLOTOV COCKTAIL; 15/05/2018 – AHL BOOSTED ABT, UMBF, OTEX, DHR, XRAY IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – ASAHI Receives CTO lndication for Corsair and Coronary Guide Wires; 29/03/2018 – Boston Scientific and Abbott have also recently unveiled new systems; 28/03/2018 – Abbott invests in diabetes care start-up; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Extends Title Sponsorship of Abbott World Marathon Majors through 2023; 18/04/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Abbott, Exits Trimble; 10/04/2018 – Abbott says NAFTA “had to be updated” due to technology and intellectual property challenges; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.86 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS ISS REPORT INCORRECT, UNRELIABLE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Timber Creek Capital holds 6.09% or 4,992 shares in its portfolio. Azimuth Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 9,820 shares or 1.23% of all its holdings. Art Advisors stated it has 7,997 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Lakeview Cap Prtnrs Ltd stated it has 1.72% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company accumulated 4.93% or 83,157 shares. Pettee Invsts reported 556 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Oh has invested 0.53% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Northstar Grp Inc stated it has 3,500 shares or 2.8% of all its holdings. Koshinski Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 2,252 shares or 1.73% of all its holdings. Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,374 shares. Jaffetilchin Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.63% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) reported 6,374 shares or 3.44% of all its holdings. Altimeter Capital Mngmt LP holds 8,000 shares. Mogy Joel R Counsel owns 17,619 shares. Northstar Asset Mgmt Limited Com reported 185 shares.

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $809.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Core Us Aggbd Et (AGG) by 14,975 shares to 30,314 shares, valued at $3.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust Blomberg Brc (FLRN) by 33,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 371,399 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 500 are owned by Timber Creek Cap Management. Moreover, Freestone Capital Holdg Limited has 0.04% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 19,265 shares. Massachusetts-based Cambridge Trust has invested 0.34% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Capital Planning Advsrs Lc reported 1.48% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Ar Asset Mgmt invested in 0.27% or 8,700 shares. Aqr Management Lc has 2.18 million shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Roberts Glore & Communications Il reported 38,058 shares. Garrison Asset Llc has 3.43% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0.11% or 3,707 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Svcs Lta stated it has 85,817 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 240,028 shares. De Burlo Gp accumulated 0.08% or 4,800 shares. British Columbia Inv Mngmt accumulated 0.31% or 442,852 shares. First American Bancorp accumulated 0.08% or 14,703 shares. Moreover, Clean Yield Group has 0.37% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 12,126 shares.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 24.36 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

