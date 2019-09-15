Appleton Partners Upped Holding in Lauder Estee Cos Cl A (EL) as Market Valuation Rose; Driehaus Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Epam Systems (EPAM) Position by $1.42 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Epam Systems Inc (EPAM) by 22.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold 8,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The hedge fund held 28,469 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.93M, down from 36,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Epam Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $5.25 during the last trading session, reaching $178.92. About 328,105 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.77; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS, INC: EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – REVENUE GROWTH FOR 2018 WILL NOW BE AT LEAST 27%; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q EPS $1.15; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Rev $424.1M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST 98C, EST. 97C; 30/04/2018 – EPAM Launches InfoNgen™ 7.0, Using Machine Learning to Dramatically Improve Actionable Insights; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Revenue Up 26%; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 93C, EST. 91C; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – GAAP EPS FOR FULL YEAR TO NOW BE AT LEAST $3.36 AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS TO NOW BE AT LEAST $4.07

Appleton Partners Inc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc Cl A (EL) by 35.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc bought 5,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 19,725 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.61M, up from 14,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $194.82. About 1.65 million shares traded or 5.54% up from the average. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: TESTING ISSUES WON’T AFFECT NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder to Expand Paid Parental Leave Policy to 20 Weeks Effective May; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Expands Paid Parental Leave To 20 Weeks And Other Family Benefits — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COS. REPORTS FAMILY-RELATED BENEFITS CHANGE; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Product Testing Issue Clouds Quarterly Sales Gains; 06/03/2018 The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL)

Analysts await EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 3.74% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EPAM’s profit will be $60.88M for 40.30 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by EPAM Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold EPAM shares while 91 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 47.53 million shares or 0.31% less from 47.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia Retirement System Et Al accumulated 75,100 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Moreover, Winslow Evans & Crocker has 0.08% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). 60 were reported by Benjamin F Edwards Inc. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.27% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Blackrock reported 2.86 million shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag owns 123,816 shares. Advsrs Asset stated it has 16,010 shares. Franklin reported 231,551 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 9,823 are owned by Utah Retirement. Shamrock Asset Management has invested 0.02% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Cornerstone Inc owns 0% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 19 shares. California Employees Retirement reported 0.02% stake. Raymond James & Assocs owns 45,191 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Ltd Company invested in 6,025 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 17,129 shares.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71B and $3.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinsale Capital Group Inc by 60,385 shares to 188,572 shares, valued at $17.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inspire Medical Systems Inc by 53,015 shares in the quarter, for a total of 572,604 shares, and has risen its stake in Axon Enterprise Inc.

More notable recent EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EPAM Systems Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM), The Stock That Soared 420% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Ben Franklin’s Global Opportunity Philadelphia Fund Makes First Investments – PRNewswire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold EL shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 185.86 million shares or 0.94% more from 184.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bp Pcl reported 23,000 shares. Cqs Cayman Lp invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested in 0.07% or 26,927 shares. Fulton Commercial Bank Na holds 3,686 shares. Moreover, Iberiabank Corp has 0.68% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Eulav Asset Mgmt invested in 0.37% or 54,000 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth has invested 1.45% of its portfolio in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). 2,200 are held by Shelton Capital Management. Highland Cap Lc invested 0.65% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Sensato Investors Lc accumulated 24,500 shares. 36,255 are owned by Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va. Moreover, Retirement Of Alabama has 0.09% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 102,255 shares. Ashfield Ltd Liability reported 38,605 shares. Scotia Capital holds 2,367 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 994 were accumulated by Parkside Bancshares & Tru.

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $809.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 1,965 shares to 135,872 shares, valued at $23.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 8,041 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,096 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Core Us Aggbd Et (AGG).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $399.88 million activity. LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION sold $4.65M worth of stock or 27,830 shares.

More notable recent The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Stockhouse.com which released: “Beauty and Wellness Consumers Flocking to Bevvy of New CBD Formulas and Products – Stockhouse” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Like About The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Excited About The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL) 40% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Estee Lauder Shares Surged Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 19, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 19, 2019.