Appleton Partners Upped Holding in D R Horton Com (DHI); As Mattel (MAT) Market Valuation Rose, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lifted Stake

Appleton Partners Inc increased its stake in D R Horton Inc Com (DHI) by 66.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc bought 10,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 27,130 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17 million, up from 16,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $50.98. About 531,345 shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 16/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Inc expected to post earnings of 85 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – Homebuilder D.R. Horton tops profit estimates, sees strong demand; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING IS JUST GOING TO BECOME MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN – CEO ON COF CALL; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Raises FY18 Guidance for Cash Flow From Ops to at Least $800M Excluding Forestar; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD TRADE AT $71.50, CURRENTLY TRADING AT $43.40; 23/04/2018 – TABLE-Hedge fund managers’ investment picks from Sohn conference; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – CONTINUE TO LOOK AT VARIOUS M&A OPPORTUNITIES ON THE BUILDER SIDE OPPORTUNISTICALLY – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO AT LEAST $800 MLN EXCLUDING FORESTAR; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Mattel Inc (MAT) by 385.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought 70,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.26% . The institutional investor held 88,300 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06M, up from 18,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Mattel Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.47. About 336,803 shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 26/04/2018 – Mattel 1Q Loss/Shr 90c; 25/04/2018 – Spin Master Files Patent Infringement Suit Vs Mattel; 09/03/2018 – Toy companies like Hasbro and Mattel have already begun preparing contingency plans in the event that Toys R Us initiated a full liquidation; 19/04/2018 – ANCESTRY SAYS MOST RECENTLY GEORGIADIS SERVED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF MATTEL INC; 26/04/2018 – Mattel pins sales drop on Toys R Us fallout; 21/05/2018 – Mattel to Refinance $500 Million of Debt as 2019 Maturity Looms; 06/04/2018 – MATTEL INC MAT.O : MKM PARTNERS CUTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATES TO $15 FROM $16; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR: Mattel Rtgs On Wtch Neg On Toys “R” Us Liquidation Plan; 14/03/2018 – MATTEL, HASBRO PARE LOSSES; MGA PLANS BID FOR TOYS R US CANADA; 09/03/2018 – Toymakers tumble as Toys ‘R’ Us prepares to liquidate

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $809.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sensata Technologies Hldng Plc by 10,510 shares to 35,086 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 8,041 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,096 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM).

