Appleton Partners Trimmed Its Visa Com Cl A (V) Position as Market Value Rose; Copper Rock Capital Partners Raised Caci International (CACI) Holding by $1.78 Million

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Caci International Inc (CACI) by 7.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 8,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.22% . The institutional investor held 120,877 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.73 million, up from 112,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Caci International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $4.93 during the last trading session, reaching $231.31. About 225,336 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 25.82% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 18/03/2018 – CACI OFFERS $15/SHR CASH, FIXED RATIO 0.184 SHRS FOR CSRA; 02/05/2018 – CACI International Sees FY18 EPS $11.26-EPS $11.50; 15/03/2018 – CACI Awarded Prime Position on $17.5 Billion Multiple-Award Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE III Contract; 18/03/2018 – CACI RAISES FY 2018 GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – CACI Awarded $145 Million Task Order to Support U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command Counter Insurgency Targeting; 02/05/2018 – CACI 3Q REV. $1.12B, EST. $1.12B; 18/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 02/05/2018 – CACI SEES FY EPS $11.26 TO $11.50; 18/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL INC CACI.N OFFERS $15 IN CASH AND 0.184 OF ITS OWNS SHARES FOR EACH CSRA INC CSRA.N SHARE; 30/04/2018 – CACI Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board Dr. J.P. (Jack) London Named National Association of Corporate Directors

Appleton Partners Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc sold 1,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 135,872 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.58 million, down from 137,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $392.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $175.28. About 7.42 million shares traded or 9.00% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE VFS GLOBAL AWARDED CONTRACTS TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 78 COUNTRIES; 07/05/2018 – Visa Named to the 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK consumer spending falls in April – Visa; 20/05/2018 – VIETNAM MAY OFFER 30-DAY VISA EXEMPTIONS FOR 12 NATIONS; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUES OF $5.1 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13%; 26/04/2018 – SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 10/04/2018 – SafeBreach Expands Visa Partnership for Deeper Threat Intelligence Integration in Breach and Attack Simulation; 09/05/2018 – Women Execs at Visa Expected to Complain of ‘Bro’ Culture, Unequal Opportunity; 12/03/2018 – Tillerson Lands in Chad to Show Support Despite Visa-Ban Dispute

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold CACI shares while 106 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 20.13 million shares or 4.81% less from 21.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Yale Cap Corp accumulated 8,170 shares. Premier Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 1,607 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.07% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Comml Bank Of America De stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 104,123 shares. Shelton Capital invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Miles Cap accumulated 1,770 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Leuthold Grp Inc Lc has 2,544 shares. Bessemer Group invested 0% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Snyder Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 1.54% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Moreover, Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.03% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest Management has 0.02% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 141,160 shares. Massachusetts-based Putnam Lc has invested 0.01% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Cim Invest Mangement invested in 1,296 shares.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exlservice Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 36,181 shares to 257,624 shares, valued at $17.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 32,705 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 274,585 shares, and cut its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).

More notable recent CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about CACI International Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “CACI Expands Technology and Expertise Investments in Texas Technology Corridor – Business Wire” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CACI Reports Results for Its Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will CACI International Inc’s (NYSE:CACI) Earnings Grow In The Years Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CACI receives $443M Army contract – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “A Foolish Take: What’s Behind the Dow’s 2019 Rise? – Motley Fool” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa: Comparable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “Introducing the Rule of 40 (And Why Investors Should Avoid Slack, Uber, and Jumia) – Motley Fool” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Stocks to Buy for September – Investorplace.com” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Visa stock the biggest drag on the Dow, as payments sector suffers broad decline – MarketWatch” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.64 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $809.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 311 shares to 9,174 shares, valued at $17.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr Intl Eqty (SCHF) by 48,485 shares in the quarter, for a total of 314,878 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (NYSE:DIS).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.