Appleton Partners Trimmed Intuit Com (INTU) Stake; Water Asset Management Lowered Its Xylem (XYL) Position

Appleton Partners Inc decreased Intuit Com (INTU) stake by 2.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Appleton Partners Inc sold 1,173 shares as Intuit Com (INTU)’s stock rose 13.72%. The Appleton Partners Inc holds 41,609 shares with $10.88 million value, down from 42,782 last quarter. Intuit Com now has $71.76 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.21% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $274.23. About 979,763 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 10/05/2018 – Intuit Turbo Launches New Household Income View; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Third Quarter Revenue Growth Tops 15 Percent; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q NET REV. $2.93B, EST. $2.86B; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.51 TO $5.53; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q ADJ EPS $4.82, EST. $4.67; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Rev $940-$960; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $2.925 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT

Water Asset Management Llc decreased Xylem Inc (XYL) stake by 45.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Water Asset Management Llc sold 28,890 shares as Xylem Inc (XYL)’s stock declined 3.60%. The Water Asset Management Llc holds 34,428 shares with $2.72 million value, down from 63,318 last quarter. Xylem Inc now has $13.84B valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $76.9. About 456,151 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 17/04/2018 – Xylem recognized as Water Technology Company of the Year at Global Water Awards; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Cites Xylem’s Progress With Integrating Sensus Purchase, Willingness to Repay Debt for Raised Outlook; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Declares Dividend of 21c; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Net $79M; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.82 TO $2.97, EST. $2.92; 25/04/2018 – Xylem Brings Together Leading Water Industry Experts to Discuss Modernizing Water Infrastructure at May 17th Summit; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Xylem Otlk To Stbl Frm Neg; ‘BBB’ Rtg Affmd; 06/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 6 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 22/04/2018 – DJ Xylem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XYL); 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES XYLEM OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’

Among 3 analysts covering Xylem (NYSE:XYL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Xylem has $93 highest and $73 lowest target. $82.33’s average target is 7.06% above currents $76.9 stock price. Xylem had 10 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, May 3. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, April 16. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Sunday, February 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenleaf holds 0% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) or 2,855 shares. First Manhattan owns 113,017 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc holds 81 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James And accumulated 92,812 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 0.06% or 7,850 shares in its portfolio. Moody Bank & Trust Trust Division has 0% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Veritas Invest Management Llp holds 5.64% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 729,040 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 15,975 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation owns 1.75 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Scout reported 596,193 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. New York State Teachers Retirement System, a New York-based fund reported 273,962 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 41,905 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 4,345 shares. Citigroup invested in 363,354 shares. Shell Asset Management Co holds 24,456 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Com Of Vermont holds 11,238 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Cullinan Inc holds 43,790 shares. 141,366 are owned by Ci Invs. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma reported 1.06 million shares. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel holds 2.43% or 68,873 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd owns 20,508 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Texas-based Cadence Fincl Bank Na has invested 0.26% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Martingale Asset LP stated it has 304,289 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Mngmt Communications owns 35,613 shares. Moreover, Suntrust Banks Inc has 0.05% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). First Allied Advisory Services Inc accumulated 833 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Fin has 0.06% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Ma has 0.07% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Franklin Res Inc invested 0.2% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Voya Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.04M shares for 0.61% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 earnings per share, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.