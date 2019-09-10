Appleton Partners Trimmed Citigroup Com New (C) Holding by $439,704; As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stock Declined, Shareholder American Assets Investment Management Boosted Its Holding

Appleton Partners Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New (C) by 17.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc sold 7,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 32,863 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05 million, down from 39,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.58B market cap company. The stock increased 4.27% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $68.79. About 19.29 million shares traded or 43.59% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 05/04/2018 – Orocobre Target Price Cut 5% to A$7.60/Share by Citi; 20/04/2018 – MEDIASET ESPANA TL5.MC : CITIGROUP CUTS PRICE TARGE TO 9 EUROS FROM 10 EUROS; 26/03/2018 – CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC SAYS DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES, BARCLAYS, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns Final Ratings to Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-B2; 26/04/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $165; 22/03/2018 – LIBERTY MEDIA CORP LSXMA.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $54; 26/03/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Rise 9.5% in 2018, Citi Leads; 26/03/2018 – Citibank Announces National Digital Banking To Serve Clients Across the U.S; 29/03/2018 – GHANA SAYS ANGLOGOLD’S OBUASI PLAN LACKS LOCAL CONTENT: CITI FM; 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – FOR 2017, RATIO OF ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF CEO TO MEDIAN ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF ALL EMPLOYEES WAS ESTIMATED TO BE 369 TO 1

American Assets Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 53.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, up from 13,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $73.3. About 5.28M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Credit Risk Protected by De-Leveraging Path; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Currency-neutral Net Rev Growth of Approximately 8.0%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris on track for worst day in a decade as iQOS growth in Japan ‘plateaus’; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Rev $6.9B; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris International sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the U.S; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.36 billion for 8.69 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Liability invested in 0.08% or 10,932 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.26% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Balyasny Asset Ltd Llc has 0.28% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 109,665 were accumulated by Brinker. Profund Ltd Liability owns 59,585 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Van Eck invested in 0.02% or 73,816 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 5.49 million shares stake. 8,480 were reported by Foster Motley. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 370,290 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 446,643 shares. Haverford Tru invested in 3,756 shares. Summit Securities Gru reported 6,400 shares stake. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 11,912 shares. Nomura Holding Inc owns 0.57% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 2.11M shares. B & T Management Dba Alpha Management reported 21,875 shares stake.

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $754.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) by 12,295 shares to 67,891 shares, valued at $2.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:UTX) by 3,022 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd D.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund invested in 30,907 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Alethea Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 28,287 shares. Atria Limited Co accumulated 0.08% or 21,915 shares. Summit Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 40,912 shares. Cheviot Value Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 3,902 shares. Principal Fin Group Inc Incorporated owns 2.93 million shares. Park Avenue Securities Limited Company holds 0.11% or 22,268 shares in its portfolio. United Asset Strategies Inc reported 5,126 shares. Oldfield Ptnrs Llp stated it has 62,100 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Essex Invest Mgmt Co Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Ima Wealth Incorporated owns 2,200 shares. Moreover, Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Professional Advisory Svcs Inc invested in 0.04% or 2,400 shares. The Massachusetts-based Boston Prtnrs has invested 0.03% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Bartlett And Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.1% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.