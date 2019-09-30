Appleton Partners Stake in Carnival Paired Ctf (CCL) Cut by $1.69 Million as Stock Declined; Callahan Advisors Has Decreased Its Cintas (CTAS) Position by $479,925

Appleton Partners Inc decreased its stake in Carnival Corp Paired Ctf (CCL) by 49.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc sold 36,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 37,929 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77M, down from 74,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp Paired Ctf for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $43.58. About 7.54M shares traded or 87.28% up from the average. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 21/03/2018 – Reservations Now Open For New Carnival Panorama’s Year-Round Departures From Long Beach; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – AT THIS TIME, CUMULATIVE ADVANCED BOOKINGS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018 ARE IN LINE WITH PRIOR YEAR AT HIGHER PRICES; 27/04/2018 – Seabourn Takes Delivery Of New Ultra-Luxury Ship, Seabourn Ovation; 10/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Expand Its Cuba Cruise Offerings In 2019-20 Including The First Cuba Cruises From Charleston; 24/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CEO CONCLUDES REMARKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group: To Release Annual Results by End-March; 24/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CEO SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL SEES FY ’18 NET REV YIELDS IN LINE W/ DEC. GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group: Higher Revenue From Property Development and Investment Buoys Earnings

Callahan Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 13.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc sold 2,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 12,962 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.08M, down from 14,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $266.13. About 684,036 shares traded or 13.73% up from the average. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 12/04/2018 – One Week Left to Vote in 2018 Cintas Janitor of the Year Contest; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q EPS CONT OPS $2.66; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.27; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cintas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTAS); 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Net $302.1M; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday lmpact™ Program; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q EPS $2.71

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sumitomo Life Insurance accumulated 21,209 shares. Assetmark Inc holds 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) or 10,549 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 630,854 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. New England Rech & Mngmt has 39,253 shares for 1.24% of their portfolio. Point72 Asset Management Lp reported 0% stake. National Asset Mngmt invested in 6,034 shares. Paloma Partners has 97,390 shares. Twin Tree Lp invested in 0% or 8,203 shares. Massachusetts Finance Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 42,291 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.04% stake. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 39,102 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd invested in 0.07% or 33,669 shares. Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.89% or 63,764 shares. Regions Corp holds 0.01% or 23,853 shares in its portfolio. First Citizens Bank Communications reported 0.29% stake.

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $809.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr Us Sml Cap (SCHA) by 7,362 shares to 58,664 shares, valued at $4.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr Activebet by 44,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 411,777 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr Equity Et.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. $930,000 worth of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) shares were bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J.

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56 million and $557.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5,154 shares to 10,124 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 3,243 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,984 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 37 investors sold CTAS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 67.47 million shares or 0.91% less from 68.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 12,000 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Miller Invest Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 0.05% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 1,001 shares. British Columbia Investment Mgmt owns 28,844 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Conning holds 0.01% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) or 1,485 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 15,151 shares. 5,782 were accumulated by Fdx Advisors Incorporated. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans invested 0% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Ing Groep Nv owns 0.02% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 3,880 shares. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.07% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 112,244 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma invested 2.46% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Financial Counselors Inc holds 0.21% or 22,151 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Dempsey Capital Limited Com accumulated 1,024 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Kcm Invest Advisors Limited Liability Company has 3,609 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 700 shares. Liberty Management Incorporated holds 1.51% or 14,212 shares.