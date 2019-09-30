Appleton Partners Stake in Adobe Com (ADBE) Raised as Shares Rose; Evermay Wealth Management Lowered Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Valuation Declined

Appleton Partners Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc Com (ADBE) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc bought 1,079 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 28,122 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.29 million, up from 27,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $6.27 during the last trading session, reaching $277.54. About 2.86 million shares traded or 16.05% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $242 FROM $235; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – SELLS ENERGY FROM U.S. WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 21/03/2018 – REG-Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 27/03/2018 – Publicis Groupe Named 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY SHR $1.55 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Announces Deal on Company Website; 22/05/2018 – Adobe Announces Magento Move to Beat Shopify: MageMail Analysis; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG

Evermay Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evermay Wealth Management Llc sold 204 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,887 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.47M, down from 3,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evermay Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $853.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.95M shares traded or 17.61% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – Amazon: Has Invested More Than $400M in Massachusetts Since 2011; 24/05/2018 – CBC WRITES TO AMAZON CEO OVER FACIAL RECOGNITION TECH CONCERNS; 12/04/2018 – CRMDaily.com: Exclusive: Amazon Now Has More than 70 Private-Label Brands; 15/04/2018 – Partner Communications Announces a Collaboration with Amazon Prime Video in Israel; 25/04/2018 – Boohoo Trounces Rivals as Investments Stave Off Amazon Threat; 11/05/2018 – Audio version of “12 Amazing Franchise Opportunities – Second Edition” now available on Amazon; 05/03/2018 – After Losing China, Jeff Bezos Really Wants to Win in India; 25/04/2018 – Nasdaq-Listed Amazon, Alphabet Won’t Trade Rest of Day at NYSE; 01/05/2018 – Sabre announces strategic relationship with Amazon Web Services to accelerate the evolution of travel technology; 13/04/2018 – Olorunnipa on Trump’s Amazon Attack (Audio)

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 93.77 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Evermay Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $343.58 million and $360.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 24,485 shares to 703,279 shares, valued at $35.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thornburg Investment has 21,165 shares. Birinyi Assocs Incorporated holds 12.59% or 15,839 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement Sys invested in 78,257 shares. Community Trust Investment holds 7,203 shares or 1.68% of its portfolio. Intrust National Bank Na stated it has 4,112 shares. Clearbridge Llc has invested 1.94% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hitchwood Mgmt LP accumulated 55,000 shares or 1.78% of the stock. Adirondack Trust owns 2.39% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,812 shares. Beach Invest Management has 1,249 shares. Intact Investment Inc owns 0.09% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,300 shares. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Management invested in 642 shares or 0.48% of the stock. 705 were reported by Milestone Grp Inc. Bancorporation Pictet Cie (Asia), Singapore-based fund reported 8,930 shares. 795 were reported by Wexford Cap Lp. Zwj Invest Counsel Inc, a Georgia-based fund reported 281 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Epoch Invest Partners stated it has 0.03% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Park Avenue Limited Com holds 9,420 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management accumulated 20,160 shares. Moreover, Van Eck Assoc Corp has 0.03% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Adell Harriman Carpenter has 0% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 14,665 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams has invested 1.45% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Nomura Incorporated accumulated 0.03% or 24,061 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Lc stated it has 1,437 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Telemus Cap Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.7% or 28,212 shares. Bristol John W Co has 1.93% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Pittenger And Anderson Inc has 2,580 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Ca owns 424 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 6,018 are held by Private Tru Na. Aspen Investment Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.49% or 2,545 shares. Tokio Marine Asset reported 60,480 shares stake.

