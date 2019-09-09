Appleton Partners Raised Its Lauder Estee Cos Cl A (EL) Stake by $1.35 Million as Market Value Rose; Baker Ellis Asset Management Trimmed Its Ugi (UGI) Stake as Share Price Declined

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ugi Corp (UGI) by 65.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc sold 8,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 4,701 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261,000, down from 13,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $48. About 2.39 million shares traded or 40.16% up from the average. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 11/04/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Reminds UGI Electric Customers of April 13 Registration Deadline to Testify via Phone at Upcoming “Smart; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Gas Project; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY REPORTS NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Net $276M; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q EPS $1.57; 06/03/2018 – UGI Corp Elects Alan N. Harris to Its Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – UGI Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.70-Adj EPS $2.80; 02/05/2018 – UGI SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $2.80, EST. $2.67; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Rev $2.81B

Appleton Partners Inc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc Cl A (EL) by 128.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc bought 8,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 14,535 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41M, up from 6,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $207.03. About 1.90 million shares traded or 24.99% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS BOARD TO 17 MEMBERS; 07/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder CEO Freda Says `Sorry’ for Deception Over Testing; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF ABOUT $93M; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – JENNIFER HYMAN AND JENNIFER TEJADA HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 21/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO FABRIZIO FREDA COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONF CALL

Analysts await UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 122.22% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.09 per share. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by UGI Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -115.38% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns UGI Corporation’s (NYSE:UGI)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Like UGI Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:UGI) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “3 Utilities Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “UGI and AmeriGas Announce Deadline for Election of Form of Merger Consideration – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “UGI and AmeriGas Partners, L.P. Complete Merger Transaction – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold UGI shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 1.82% less from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 15,021 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Globeflex LP reported 26,171 shares. Swiss Bank owns 0.04% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 580,200 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp owns 0.02% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 879,450 shares. Creative Planning has 0% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 12,344 shares. Art Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 0.04% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). New England Private Wealth Advisors Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,071 shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd reported 157,142 shares. Whitnell reported 3,750 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Acadian Asset Limited Liability Com stated it has 208,485 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Ltd Liability invested in 12,626 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 613,038 were reported by Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Limited Liability Company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id, Idaho-based fund reported 337,285 shares. Texas Yale holds 0.14% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 61,900 shares.

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Air Lease’s (NYSE:AL) Shareholders Feel About The 43% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “DRYS, SINA among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Do Analysts See The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Performing In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What We Like About The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 80 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has 0% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 33 shares. First Midwest Commercial Bank Division has 0.05% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 2,106 shares. Montag A & Associates Incorporated holds 1,462 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv has 2,807 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wendell David Assocs Incorporated, New Hampshire-based fund reported 23,039 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 1,237 shares. Beach Inv Counsel Pa invested in 0.13% or 6,850 shares. Voya Management Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 80,703 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Incorporated has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Citigroup owns 33,708 shares. Veritable L P, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,135 shares. Fund has invested 0.12% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc stated it has 1.36 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.