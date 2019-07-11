Appleton Partners Position In Costco Whsl New Com (COST) Was Has Lifted; Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Shareholder Tensile Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $4.54 Million as Stock Value Declined

Appleton Partners Inc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (COST) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc bought 1,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,551 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.37 million, up from 33,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $271.42. About 1.26M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco Division; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 29/05/2018 – Costco’s Taiwan Comment Leads to Economy-Sized Headache in China; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 84,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.12 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.35 million, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $61.22. About 628,499 shares traded or 30.20% up from the average. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 14.81% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 23/03/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Cornerstone Funds Announce Continuing Monthly Distributions; 17/04/2018 – Cornerstone Capital Group Publishes Report on Impact Investing Essentials; 18/05/2018 – Global Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Strategic Business Report 2018-2022 – Rising lncidence of Prostate Cancer: Cornerstone for the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Sees 2Q Rev $127M-$129M; 30/04/2018 – Cornerstone announces 36m at 0.9g/t gold and 0.4% copper from initial trenching at Limon Prospect, Bramaderos Gold-Copper Proje; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Nominates Three Accomplished Software Industry CEOs to Bd of Directors and Names New Chair; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Nominates Three Accomplished Software Industry CEOs to Board of Directors and Names New Chair; 11/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE FINANCIAL-INTEND TO FORM PARTNERSHIP WITH GENERAL PARTNER, LIMITED PARTNER FOR INVESTMENT IN REAL ESTATE PROJECTS IN NORTH AMERICA

Analysts await Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.09 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 125.00% negative EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.55 million activity. 1,553 Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) shares with value of $83,582 were sold by BURLINGAME HAROLD W. 2,000 shares were sold by Weiss Adam J., worth $104,520.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Nv reported 0% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). 31,283 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset. Alyeska Investment Grp Limited Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 213,546 shares. Asset Management One Com holds 24,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 83,290 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Bancshares Of New York Mellon invested 0% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Sheffield Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 111,180 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn Incorporated reported 4,572 shares stake. Bernzott Advsrs stated it has 2.62% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Telemus Ltd has invested 1.56% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp stated it has 18,962 shares. Fund Sa has 22,232 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has 11,385 shares. Blackrock stated it has 4.14M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 5,287 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wesbanco Comml Bank Incorporated owns 12,689 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 4,634 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Roundview Cap Ltd Co has 0.57% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 9,957 shares. Nebraska-based Farmers Merchants Invs has invested 0.01% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Macquarie Group has invested 0.03% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Clean Yield Grp holds 0.07% or 665 shares. Horan Capital Mngmt holds 0.15% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 3,375 shares. Schroder Inv Management Grp holds 428,477 shares. Camarda Advsr invested in 0.16% or 341 shares. Dnb Asset Management As stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Kistler reported 2,771 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust holds 65,972 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Cypress Lc (Wy) reported 1.01% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Oakworth Inc holds 548 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Mercer Capital Advisers owns 689 shares.

