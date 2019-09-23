Appleton Partners Lifted Its Thermo Fisher Scientific C (TMO) Position; Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MRNS) Had 1 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Marinus (NASDAQ:MRNS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Marinus has $5 highest and $500 lowest target. $5’s average target is 249.65% above currents $1.43 stock price. Marinus had 3 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Mizuho. See Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) latest ratings:

Appleton Partners Inc increased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc C (TMO) stake by 3.16% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Appleton Partners Inc acquired 1,642 shares as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc C (TMO)’s stock rose 0.43%. The Appleton Partners Inc holds 53,610 shares with $15.74M value, up from 51,968 last quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc C now has $118.67 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $296.33. About 1.79M shares traded or 21.39% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.84, REV VIEW $23.60 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – SPECTRUM, THERMO FISHER IN DIAGNOSTIC PARTNERSHIP; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Thermo Fisher Scientific To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Companies Expects to Initiate a Rights Offering of Up to $100M for Minority Hldrs; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT & THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ENTER INTO TECHNOLOGY & COMM; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Also Will Manage $100M in Cash for Future Investments; 22/03/2018 – Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces the Acquisition of Thermo-Tech Windows, LLC; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS SAYS ASSAYS WILL INITIALLY BE LAUNCHED IN NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE, AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST; 03/04/2018 – TMO: RAPID MYCOPLASMA TESTING METHOD ACCEPTED BY REGULATORS FOR; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dubuque Bancorporation &, Iowa-based fund reported 2,110 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Trustmark Bank Department stated it has 0.08% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Peapack Gladstone Financial holds 18,562 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 110,183 shares. Partner Fund Mngmt Lp owns 160,666 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Evermay Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 869 shares. Lesa Sroufe Co has 0.18% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 710 shares. Davy Asset Mngmt Limited owns 9,597 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. 5,959 were accumulated by First Allied Advisory. Korea has 434,942 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Addenda Cap owns 48,798 shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. Washington-based Icm Asset Mgmt Incorporated Wa has invested 0.17% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 17,828 are held by Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc reported 1.42% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Appleton Partners Inc decreased Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) stake by 1,965 shares to 135,872 valued at $23.58M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NASDAQ:NXPI) stake by 8,041 shares and now owns 23,096 shares. Sensata Technologies Hldng Plc was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thermo Fisher Scientific has $32100 highest and $288 lowest target. $309.80’s average target is 4.55% above currents $296.33 stock price. Thermo Fisher Scientific had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BTIG Research maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) rating on Tuesday, March 26. BTIG Research has “Buy” rating and $310 target. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, March 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, May 1. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Tuesday, July 16. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by UBS. Needham maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) rating on Thursday, July 25. Needham has “Buy” rating and $32100 target.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company has market cap of $75.19 million. The firm is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus.