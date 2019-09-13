Appleton Partners Lifted Its Svb Finl Group Com (SIVB) Stake by $345,632; Yy (YY) Holding Held by Bridgewater Associates Lp

Appleton Partners Inc increased its stake in Svb Finl Group Com (SIVB) by 6.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc bought 1,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 25,715 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.78M, up from 24,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Svb Finl Group Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $6.25 during the last trading session, reaching $224.01. About 583,498 shares traded or 11.09% up from the average. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500.

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 238.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp bought 8,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The hedge fund held 12,761 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $889,000, up from 3,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $60.48. About 569,122 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 08/03/2018 – YY: Total Amount Raised in This Round Is About $461.6 Million; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc; 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE; 05/03/2018 – YY 4Q Net $113.8M; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27; 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127; 11/05/2018 – Schroder Adds Nutrien, Exits YY Inc: 13F

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $12.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 211,914 shares to 163,204 shares, valued at $21.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 17,301 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,001 shares, and cut its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC).

