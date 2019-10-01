Appleton Partners Increased Its United Technologies Com (UTX) Holding; Golden Gate Private Equity Trimmed By $1.06 Million Its Genesee & Wyoming (GWR) Holding

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc decreased Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (GWR) stake by 11.19% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc sold 10,600 shares as Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (GWR)’s stock rose 25.76%. The Golden Gate Private Equity Inc holds 84,100 shares with $8.41 million value, down from 94,700 last quarter. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. now has $6.31B valuation. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $110.72. About 12,455 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q OPER REV. $574.7M, EST. $572.6M; 13/03/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 0.8% IN FEB. :GWR US; 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Appoints Two New Directors to Board; Announces Upcoming Board Changes; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING- RICHARD ALLERT AND HANS MICHAEL NORKUS HAVE INFORMED BOARD THEY WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT END OF THEIR TERMS IN MAY 2018; 14/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming April Traffic Rose 3.7%; 12/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times Average; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS DOWN 3.7% IN MARCH :GWR US; 17/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Traffic Through March 811.313 Carloads, Down 1.2%; 09/03/2018 Genesee & Wyoming Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC GWR.N – APPOINTS BRUCE CARTER AND CYNTHIA HOSTETLER TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Appleton Partners Inc increased United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) stake by 19.19% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Appleton Partners Inc acquired 4,457 shares as United Technologies Corp Com (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Appleton Partners Inc holds 27,687 shares with $3.61 million value, up from 23,230 last quarter. United Technologies Corp Com now has $118.40 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $137.22. About 70,552 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 03/05/2018 – Otis Finalizes Contract for Major Willis Tower Modernization Project; 15/05/2018 – Ackman told CNBC’s Scott Wapner in February he had been building a stake in United Technologies, noting he thought the company was “great.”; 22/05/2018 – A United Technologies Digital Team Scales in Brooklyn; 19/03/2018 – UTX: CEO FOCUSED ON EXECUTING CO.’S PRIORITIES FOR YRS TO COME; 26/03/2018 – Loeb Joins Ackman in United Technologies as CEO Weighs Breakup; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO BELIEVES CHINA, U.S. ARE MOTIVATED TO HAVE PRODUCTIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52, BOOSTS VIEW; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The S; 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively; 04/05/2018 – THIRD POINTS SAYS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N SHOULD BE SPLIT INTO THREE, INTENDS TO WORK “CONSTRUCTIVELY” WITH COMPANY ON PORTFOLIO REVIEW-LETTER

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased Element Solutions Inc. stake by 122,000 shares to 260,000 valued at $2.69M in 2019Q2. It also upped Wesco International Inc. (NYSE:WCC) stake by 10,778 shares and now owns 66,078 shares. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) was raised too.

More notable recent Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on September 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Microsoft, Tesla And Xilinx – Seeking Alpha” published on September 28, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Announces Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (GWR) – PRNewswire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Gwr Shareholder Class Action: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Filing of Shareholder Class Action Against Genesee & Wyoming Inc. â€“ GWR – GlobeNewswire” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Genesee & Wyoming Statement on Aurizon Complaint – Business Wire” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Analysts await Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 4.88% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.23 per share. GWR’s profit will be $73.49 million for 21.46 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold GWR shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 46.90 million shares or 1.43% less from 47.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Leuthold Limited Liability Company holds 0.6% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) or 46,829 shares. Rare Ltd stated it has 0.99% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Pillar Pacific Capital Lc has 0.04% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 3,755 shares. Gp owns 110,490 shares. Smithfield Trust holds 0% or 40 shares in its portfolio. Tower Bridge holds 0% or 4,160 shares in its portfolio. 44,742 were reported by Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt Lp. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability owns 98 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Carroll Associate Inc accumulated 18 shares or 0% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 38,357 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 7,971 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup has invested 0% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Bluestein R H Company has invested 0.02% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Pennsylvania-based Guyasuta Inv Inc has invested 0.09% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “United Tech wins $2.2B defense contract – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pershing Square Holdings – United Technologies Corporation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ISS supports United Tech/Raytheon merger – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Raytheon a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UTC loses its technology chief – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Personal Capital owns 0% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 2,112 shares. 29,883 are held by Marshall & Sullivan Inc Wa. M Kraus & Communications owns 55,936 shares. Signalpoint Asset Limited Company holds 2,430 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt Lp owns 0.14% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 47,561 shares. Wespac Advisors Ltd invested in 1.85% or 19,031 shares. Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability Co owns 0.64% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1.51M shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 0.02% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 49,699 shares. Valley Advisers holds 0.02% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 643 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited stated it has 316,418 shares. Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora reported 0.91% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Winch Advisory Ltd Liability invested in 0.04% or 604 shares. Fairfield Bush & holds 0.09% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 2,127 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Appleton Partners Inc decreased Carnival Corp Paired Ctf (NYSE:CCL) stake by 36,764 shares to 37,929 valued at $1.77M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) stake by 1,965 shares and now owns 135,872 shares. Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NASDAQ:NXPI) was reduced too.