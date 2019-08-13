Appleton Partners Holds Stake in The Charles Schwab (SCHW); Eqty Resdntl (EQR) Position Held by Honeywell International Inc

Appleton Partners Inc increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) by 22.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc bought 12,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 67,891 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, up from 55,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.39B market cap company. The stock increased 3.76% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $37.78. About 9.44M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Says Using Data Can Better Serve Investors (Video); 10/04/2018 – Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Goes Above 50D-MA; 14/05/2018 – Charles Schwab End-April Total Client Assets $3.31 Tln, up 12; 07/05/2018 – Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury Daily Inflows $124 Million; 07/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS CHARLES SCHWAB AT ‘A’/’F1’; OUTLOOK ST; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS $3.33 TLN AT END OF FEB. :SCHW US; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Says Won’t Be Leader in Near Term Prices Cuts (Video); 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO on Investor Behavior, M&A, Company Margins (Video); 03/05/2018 – SCHW CREATES DIGITAL ACCELERATOR HUBS IN SAN FRANCISCO & AUSTIN; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB – ENDED THE QUARTER SERVING $3.31 TRILLION IN CLIENT ASSETS, UP 13% FROM LAST YEAR

Honeywell International Inc increased its stake in Eqty Resdntl (EQR) by 7.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc bought 7,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 118,584 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93M, up from 110,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Eqty Resdntl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $80.82. About 1.02M shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside State Bank Trust accumulated 305 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Renaissance Technology Llc stated it has 73,000 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 0.03% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Moreover, Hartford Mngmt Commerce has 0.09% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Comerica Bancorporation holds 0.07% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) or 109,393 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al reported 394,787 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Utd Svcs Automobile Association owns 315,950 shares. Landscape Capital Management Lc invested in 16,030 shares. Weiss Multi stated it has 375,000 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) invested in 0.12% or 88,017 shares. Kames Cap Public Limited Company stated it has 15,878 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Nuwave Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 273 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 226,000 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Cbre Clarion Securities Ltd Liability Corp reported 4.88 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 0.17% or 1.17M shares.

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $754.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New Com (NYSE:WFC) by 12,270 shares to 35,814 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc Com New (NYSE:C) by 7,092 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,863 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fd (VEU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marietta Inv Prns Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.82% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Segment Wealth Mngmt Limited Co has 0.85% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Tower Rech Capital Limited Com (Trc) has 0.08% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 30,968 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Ltd Liability Company invested in 1.17% or 210,000 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 22,584 shares. Envestnet Asset Incorporated invested in 734,242 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 5,191 were accumulated by Hudson Valley Inv Advisors Adv. 5,315 were accumulated by Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability Com. Kistler reported 214 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ulysses Management Ltd holds 69,691 shares. Campbell Adviser Ltd Com accumulated 5,215 shares. Putnam Ltd Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.70M shares. Sheets Smith Wealth reported 5,989 shares. Spinnaker Trust holds 0.3% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 69,094 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 1.04M shares or 0.13% of its portfolio.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $215,617 activity. 2,500 shares were bought by Ruffel Charles A., worth $115,250 on Friday, May 3.

