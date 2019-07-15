Appleton Partners Has Trimmed Its Citigroup Com New (C) Holding; 1 Analysts Are Bullish Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM) Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Bright Horizons Family (NYSE:BFAM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Bright Horizons Family had 4 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Goldman Sachs. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. On Wednesday, February 13 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. See Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) latest ratings:

20/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $135.0000 New Target: $163.0000 Upgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $117 New Target: $126 Maintain

13/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $120 New Target: $122 Maintain

Appleton Partners Inc decreased Citigroup Inc Com New (C) stake by 17.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Appleton Partners Inc sold 7,092 shares as Citigroup Inc Com New (C)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Appleton Partners Inc holds 32,863 shares with $2.05 million value, down from 39,955 last quarter. Citigroup Inc Com New now has $165.97B valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $71.77. About 15.36 million shares traded or 16.47% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 08/03/2018 – MOVES- Neon, Citi Private; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Operating Expenses Rose 2% to $10.9B; 24/05/2018 – Hawaii helicopter evacuation readied as new lava stream hits ocean; 30/05/2018 – Citigroup: Big Bank, Big Spender on Tech; 05/03/2018 – U.S. DEMOCRATIC LAWMAKERS ASK KUSHNER COS, WHITE HOUSE FOR DOCUMENTS FOLLOWING REPORTED LOANS FROM CITIBANK, APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT -STATEMENT; 21/03/2018 – Saudi Grand Tour to Include Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, JPMorgan; 13/04/2018 – Citi’s CFO Sees `Continued Upside’ in Equities Business: TOPLive; 20/04/2018 – ENDESA ELE.MC : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 30/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 14% in 2018, Citi Leads; 21/03/2018 – Cash Cow: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. shares while 82 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 54.73 million shares or 0.34% more from 54.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Trust reported 842 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 12,694 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.19% invested in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) for 170,849 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 38,306 shares. Captrust Fincl, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,656 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv owns 32,459 shares. The Colorado-based Shine Investment Advisory has invested 0.01% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Argent Mngmt Lc holds 0.05% or 10,862 shares. Signaturefd Lc has 25 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 735,904 were reported by State Street Corporation. New York-based Welch Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.42% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Banque Pictet And Cie reported 49,470 shares. Cibc Asset Management reported 2,113 shares. Federated Pa invested in 0.02% or 76,194 shares. Bb&T Lc accumulated 4,151 shares.

The stock increased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $153.09. About 277,156 shares traded or 32.93% up from the average. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 33.91% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 27/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SECONDARY OFFERING; 26/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC – INTENDS TO FUND SHARE REPURCHASE WITH CASH ON HAND AND BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Net $37.3M; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q EPS 62c; 03/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 8% to 10%; 03/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Bright Horizons Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.12-Adj EPS $3.16

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. provides child care, early education, and other services for employers and families. The company has market cap of $8.89 billion. It operates through Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Dependent Care, and Other Educational Advisory Services divisions. It has a 55.65 P/E ratio. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

Appleton Partners Inc increased Schwab Strategic Tr Us Lrg Cap (SCHX) stake by 32,387 shares to 229,428 valued at $15.51M in 2019Q1. It also upped Costco Whsl Corp New Com (NASDAQ:COST) stake by 1,431 shares and now owns 34,551 shares. At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Citigroup had 11 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Friday, February 22 by Jefferies. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, January 16 by Standpoint Research. UBS maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) rating on Tuesday, April 16. UBS has “Buy” rating and $83 target. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by BMO Capital Markets. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. The insider Hu W. Bradford sold 5,420 shares worth $348,343. 7,000 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares with value of $442,708 were sold by Whitaker Michael.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Investment Counsel reported 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 9,351 are held by Sequoia Ltd Liability Com. Shelton Capital Mngmt reported 2,719 shares stake. Argent Trust owns 53,431 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Corp owns 2.92M shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. City, West Virginia-based fund reported 1,442 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 11,645 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.28% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Schnieders Cap Llc invested 0.41% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Perigon Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability owns 5,825 shares. Parsons Cap Management Ri reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Com has 193,163 shares. Boston Common Asset Ltd Llc invested 1.09% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Terril Brothers Inc has invested 6.42% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Creative Planning owns 0.05% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 210,132 shares.