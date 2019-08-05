Appleton Partners Has Raised Csx Com (CSX) Holding By $509,564; Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) Covered By 1 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Ritchie Bros (NYSE:RBA), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Ritchie Bros had 7 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) on Friday, March 1 with “Sell” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 4 report. See Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) latest ratings:

Appleton Partners Inc increased Csx Corp Com (CSX) stake by 18.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Appleton Partners Inc acquired 6,886 shares as Csx Corp Com (CSX)’s stock declined 11.03%. The Appleton Partners Inc holds 43,144 shares with $3.23M value, up from 36,258 last quarter. Csx Corp Com now has $54.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $67.12. About 6.32 million shares traded or 27.11% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 05/03/2018 CSX Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – U.S. railroad CSX’s quarterly profit soars as costs fall; 29/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS- FCR LLC — AQUISTION EXEMPTION — CSX TRANSPORATION, INC; 13/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS-ATN, LLC — ACQUISTION EXEMPTIION — CSX TRANPORTATION, INC; 12/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY V. CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 09/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/03/2018 – More than 100 ex-employees sue CSX after being fired or suspended for taking family medical leave; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Selector All Cap Adds Stryker, Exits CSX; 05/04/2018 – CSX DETAILS PAY FOR DECEASED CEO IN PROXY FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 7,204 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers Inc stated it has 1.59% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Prudential Finance Inc stated it has 2.76 million shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Regal Inv Advsr reported 4,950 shares. Dupont Mgmt Corp reported 337,170 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Ltd Company, Ohio-based fund reported 206,838 shares. Btr Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 38,720 shares. Adage Prns Lc invested 0.18% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Fincl Bank Of Hawaii invested 0.19% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc owns 810 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Boston Advisors Lc has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Srb reported 9,965 shares. Natixis Advsr LP invested 0.09% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Benjamin F Edwards And Co has 0.04% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX).

Among 10 analysts covering CSX (NYSE:CSX), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. CSX has $93 highest and $57 lowest target. $80’s average target is 19.19% above currents $67.12 stock price. CSX had 18 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, March 6. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 17. Credit Suisse maintained CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of CSX in report on Wednesday, June 12 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. On Friday, April 5 the stock rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral”. The stock of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 19.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, sells industrial equipment and other assets for the construction, agriculture, transportation, energy, mining, forestry, material handling, marine, and real estate industries through its unreserved auctions and online marketplaces. The company has market cap of $3.88 billion. The firm operates a network of auction locations that conduct live and unreserved auctions with on-site and online bidding. It has a 31.74 P/E ratio. It also operates an online-only used equipment marketplace that facilitates the completion of sales through a settlement process.

The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $35.52. About 152,405 shares traded. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has risen 9.83% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500.