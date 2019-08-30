Appleton Partners Has Lowered Its Citigroup Com New (C) Position by $439,704; Mayo Investment Advisers Increased Position in Cvs Health (CVS)

Appleton Partners Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New (C) by 17.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc sold 7,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 32,863 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05 million, down from 39,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $64.3. About 7.53 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP REPORTS SGD100M REDEMPTION OF SOME NOTES DUE 2020; 14/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 8.8% in 2018, Citi Leads; 22/03/2018 – CITI – FIREARMS POLICY WILL APPLY ACROSS FIRM, INCLUDING SMALL BUSINESS, COMMERCIAL & INSTITUTIONAL CLIENTS, CREDIT CARD PARTNERS; 24/05/2018 – ADYEN- ABN AMRO BANK N.V., BOFA MERRILL LYNCH AND CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS LIMITED ARE ACTING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 05/04/2018 – SOUTH32 LTD S32.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 29/03/2018 – UBS IS SAID TO HIRE CREDIT SUISSE’S FLETCHER, CITI’S BRENNAN; 20/03/2018 – CapMarketsAfrica: Ghana Is Said to Name Citi, Three Others to Market Eurobond; 22/03/2018 – CURRENT ZINC PRICES PRESENT HEDGING OPPORTUNITY: CITI’S LAYTON; 03/05/2018 – TELADOC INC TDOC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $45

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 21.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc bought 17,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 98,625 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32 million, up from 80,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $60.85. About 3.56M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS CONFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR OUTLOOK; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Financial-Risk Profile Will Weaken Considerably From Significant Increase in Debt; 06/03/2018 – CVS jumbo bond attracts record $121bn in book orders; 14/03/2018 – CVS Health Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.87-Adj EPS $7.08; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar [21:34 GMT07 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 13/04/2018 – MinuteClinics are a key part of CVS’ $69 billion plan to acquire health insurer Aetna

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.39 billion for 8.08 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $754.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr Us Lrg Cap (SCHX) by 32,387 shares to 229,428 shares, valued at $15.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc Cl A (NYSE:EL) by 8,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,535 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd D.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Networks Limited owns 12,178 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Axa has 0.21% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 873,728 shares. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 55,860 shares. Natixis accumulated 0.41% or 1.06M shares. Macroview Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 556 shares. Guardian Invest holds 29,450 shares or 1.59% of its portfolio. Rnc Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 2.32% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 269,814 shares. Janney Mgmt Lc accumulated 173,128 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.78% or 77,342 shares in its portfolio. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Co reported 8,829 shares. Lincluden Ltd holds 0.3% or 49,619 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 4.99 million shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has invested 0.21% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Andra Ap holds 78,900 shares.

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $1.65B and $85.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 4,485 shares to 15,080 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perkins Coie reported 30,088 shares stake. M&R Cap Mgmt Incorporated invested in 130,126 shares. Arrow Fincl Corp reported 0.31% stake. Raymond James & Associates invested in 0.23% or 2.84M shares. Gfs Advisors Limited Co stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Armstrong Shaw Ct accumulated 60,450 shares. Duncker Streett And invested in 0.64% or 51,520 shares. Chieftain Capital Mgmt owns 3,875 shares for 6.9% of their portfolio. Heritage Invsts Mngmt Corporation reported 3,869 shares. Joel Isaacson Limited Liability stated it has 0.18% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 34,262 were accumulated by 10. Reliance Tru Of Delaware reported 0.24% stake. Markel has 275,000 shares. Compton Capital Ri reported 28,091 shares. Michigan-based Telemus Capital Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.16% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.25 million activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $105,600 was made by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016. Shares for $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II.