Appleton Partners Has Lowered 3M Co Com (MMM) Holding; California State Teachers Retirement System Lowered Pepsico (PEP) Stake By $3.85 Million

Appleton Partners Inc decreased 3M Co Com (MMM) stake by 36.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Appleton Partners Inc sold 7,931 shares as 3M Co Com (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Appleton Partners Inc holds 13,713 shares with $2.38 million value, down from 21,644 last quarter. 3M Co Com now has $95.93B valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $166.76. About 3.71 million shares traded or 34.56% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $10.20 TO $10.55 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 09/03/2018 – UK ECONOMY ESTIMATED TO HAVE GROWN BY 0.3 PCT 3M/3M IN FEB – NIESR; 10/05/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.55% by End-3Q vs 2.49% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY INDUSTRIAL SALES OF $3.1 BILLION, UP 7.1 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 09/05/2018 – 3M: HLDRS REJECT PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS ON CEO PAY; 20/03/2018 – Rise of Big Data, Need for Energy Efficiency Drives Transformative Innovation in Data Center Industry; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints company veteran as new CEO; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.79 BLN RUPEES VS 6.48 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – DURING THE QUARTER, CO RECORDED AN EXPENSE OF $217 MILLION, OR $0.36 PER SHARE, RELATED TO THE TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 1.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. California State Teachers Retirement System sold 29,362 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The California State Teachers Retirement System holds 2.53 million shares with $331.22M value, down from 2.56 million last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $188.35B valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $134.71. About 4.85M shares traded or 12.62% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britne; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britney Spears on Retro Cans; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI COLA PRODUCTS PHILS INC PIP.PS – IS REQUESTING THE SUGAR REGULATORY ADMINISTRATION FOR RECLASSIFICATION OF HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP IMPORTS; 16/05/2018 – Laureate Education, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Net Capital Spending About $3.6B

California State Teachers Retirement System increased Vici Properties Inc stake by 68,721 shares to 710,240 valued at $15.65M in 2019Q2. It also upped Renasant Corp (NASDAQ:RNST) stake by 13,959 shares and now owns 87,775 shares. Invitae Corp was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Excalibur Mngmt has invested 2.11% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.62% or 1.83 million shares in its portfolio. Ims Management invested in 0.22% or 2,268 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity reported 0.47% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc accumulated 15,293 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Guardian Life Insur Of America invested in 0.07% or 4,069 shares. Smith Asset Management Grp LP reported 0% stake. Welch Gru Ltd has invested 3.19% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Mcrae Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 0.7% or 13,387 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Com reported 47,860 shares stake. Murphy Cap Mngmt accumulated 48,632 shares. Btim stated it has 603,382 shares. Grassi Invest reported 1.03% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Markel Corp has invested 0.29% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Round Table Service Limited Liability stated it has 2,032 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.45 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Pepsico (NYSE:PEP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Pepsico has $14900 highest and $11700 lowest target. $134.75’s average target is 0.03% above currents $134.71 stock price. Pepsico had 10 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, April 18. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, September 11 by Morgan Stanley. Macquarie Research maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on Thursday, April 18 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, September 6.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity. PAGE GREGORY R had bought 1,000 shares worth $176,260 on Thursday, May 9.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.29 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering 3M Company (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. 3M Company has $19400 highest and $14000 lowest target. $178.13’s average target is 6.82% above currents $166.76 stock price. 3M Company had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 25. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by JP Morgan. As per Monday, July 29, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Thursday, June 27. UBS maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Friday, July 12. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $18200 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, May 24 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $19400 target in Friday, July 26 report. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $18300 target in Friday, April 26 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Wednesday, April 3 report.

Appleton Partners Inc increased Goldman Sachs Etf Tr Activebet stake by 44,715 shares to 411,777 valued at $11.81 million in 2019Q2. It also upped At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) stake by 9,823 shares and now owns 102,792 shares. Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd D was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Personal holds 0.2% or 4,115 shares. Fmr Lc stated it has 1.61M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cadence National Bank & Trust Na invested in 10,195 shares. 6,102 were reported by Savant Capital. Freestone Ltd holds 1,931 shares. The Massachusetts-based Foster Dykema Cabot & Inc Ma has invested 0.08% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Prio Wealth Partnership holds 0.67% or 83,844 shares. Citizens And Northern invested in 2,884 shares. 28,434 were reported by Cubic Asset Management Ltd Company. Hap Trading Lc has invested 0.47% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hourglass Ltd Liability Company reported 0.06% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Massachusetts-based Natixis Advsrs Lp has invested 0.09% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Fukoku Mutual Life Insur has 0.05% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2,300 shares. 7,375 were reported by Sequoia Fin Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Buckhead Capital Limited Liability has 21,828 shares for 1.14% of their portfolio.