Appleton Partners Has Lifted Its United Technologies Com (UTX) Position; Edge Wealth Management Increases Stake in Chevron (CVX)

Appleton Partners Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 14.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc bought 3,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 23,230 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, up from 20,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $123.42. About 3.33 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Several Thousand Positions to Be Net New Jobs; 12/04/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Sees Spending About $75B With U.S. Suppliers Over Next Five Years; 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UTC Set to Win EU Approval for $23 Billion Rockwell Collins Deal; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES MORE RESTRUCTURING AT COMPANY THIS YR TO CUT COSTS; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO CHANGE IN BEHAVIOR FROM CHINESE REGULATORS WITH RESPECT TO THE ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL – CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23b Rockwell Collins deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 21/05/2018 – PIETRO ROSA TBM – SIGNED 10-YEAR, LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $6 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS CAPEX INITIATIVES; 17/04/2018 – United Technologies Opens State-of-the-Art Innovation Center, Announces Plan to Create 100 Additional Jobs

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 35.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 12,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 47,466 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.84 million, up from 35,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $115.18. About 7.46M shares traded or 34.10% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/04/2018 – CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA REFUSED TO SIGN A SUPPLY CONTRACT FOR JOINT VENTURE WITH PDVSA; 05/04/2018 – Chevron at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chevron Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVX); 08/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO USD 130.00 FROM USD 128.00; RATING HOLD; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS EXECUTIVE TEAM IN VENEZUELA REMAINS IN PLACE; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 26/05/2018 – Sunday Observer: Kishu Gomes vacates top job at Chevron; 20/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S PERTAMINA HAS SIGNED AGREEMENTS TO TAKE OVER 8 EXPIRING OIL BLOCKS PREVIOUSLY HELD BY CHEVRON AND INPEX, AMONG OTHERS -ENERGY MINISTRY; 05/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 21/03/2018 – Record U.S. oil offshore lease sale to test Trump energy push

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39 million and $405.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern Co The (NYSE:SO) by 250,015 shares to 495 shares, valued at $26,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Us Broad Market Etf (SCHB) by 5,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,704 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reaves W H And, New Jersey-based fund reported 188,741 shares. Carret Asset Management Ltd Com holds 1.86% or 92,628 shares in its portfolio. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 1,213 shares in its portfolio. Keating Inv Counselors stated it has 9,651 shares. Northrock Prtnrs Ltd has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 759,716 shares. Penobscot Inv Company Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 29,988 shares. 7,664 are held by New England Private Wealth. Fairfield Bush Company has 1.74% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.62% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Archford Strategies Ltd Liability accumulated 13,436 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Milestone Gru Inc invested in 1,643 shares. Barnett And Company invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Sg Americas Secs Lc has invested 0.48% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Pitcairn reported 0.16% stake.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oil Markets On Edge Over Trade War Uncertainty – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Selling Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Chevron, IBM And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 1 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 4% – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beaumont Limited Liability has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cincinnati Casualty Company accumulated 40,000 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt Corporation holds 0.07% or 54,200 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust invested 0.03% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Lipe And Dalton has invested 4% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Livingston Gp Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) owns 8,245 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Spears Abacus Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 2,204 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Principal Financial Inc holds 1.41 million shares. Wms Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.9% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Spectrum Management Gru Inc, a Indiana-based fund reported 466 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp holds 18.94 million shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Altfest L J And Company Incorporated reported 1,500 shares stake. State Street reported 90.11M shares. Quadrant Cap Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 1.16% or 16,239 shares.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ackman has sold stakes in United Technologies, ADP – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Barclays picks three industrial stocks to hold up well in volatile market – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Boeing’s Earnings Mean a Lot to GE Too – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “US Indexes Regain Ground Tuesday After Selloff – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bill Ackman Comments on United Technologies Corp – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.