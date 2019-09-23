Appleton Partners Has Lifted Electronic Arts Com (EA) Position by $509,040; Market Value Declined; As Msc Indl Direct (MSM) Share Price Declined, Paradice Investment Management Has Upped Stake

Appleton Partners Inc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc Com (EA) by 20.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc bought 5,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 29,963 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.03 million, up from 24,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $98.7. About 3.54M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Rev $5.6B; 23/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Size of Board to Be Reduced From 11 members to Nine; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.83 BILLION; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts Drops Plan to Sell ‘Loot Boxes’ in ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Videogame

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) by 23.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc bought 138,639 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The institutional investor held 724,838 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.83M, up from 586,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Msc Indl Direct Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $69.39. About 543,274 shares traded or 12.68% up from the average. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 18/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Sees 3Q EPS $1.37-EPS $1.43; 05/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Declares Dividend of 58c; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Adj EPS $1.04; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 23/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Recognizes Norton; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 23/04/2018 – DJ MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSM); 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS

Paradice Investment Management Llc, which manages about $705.02M and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles Intl In (NASDAQ:HSII) by 145,608 shares to 52,851 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Itt Inc by 224,862 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.40M shares, and cut its stake in Sothebys (NYSE:BID).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 26 investors sold MSM shares while 100 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 40.83 million shares or 1.40% less from 41.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0% or 6 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 101 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company owns 31,481 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset invested in 24,942 shares. Alps Advsrs reported 4,609 shares. Pnc Financial Inc invested 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability Company reported 188,527 shares stake. Franklin Res stated it has 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Amp Cap Invsts Ltd holds 21,493 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 3,260 were accumulated by First Mercantile Tru. Advisors Asset Management holds 6,492 shares. Oakworth Capital Incorporated has 18 shares. Brookstone Cap Mngmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM).

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $809.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM) by 7,931 shares to 13,713 shares, valued at $2.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 1,965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,872 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greenwood Capital Assocs Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.73% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Stifel Financial Corporation invested in 252,846 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York invested in 59,091 shares. 63,643 were accumulated by Cwm Lc. Oppenheimer Com holds 0.02% or 7,752 shares. Miracle Mile Llc invested in 20,216 shares or 0.15% of the stock. C M Bidwell And Assoc Limited reported 30 shares stake. First Mercantile Tru Communications holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 1,420 shares. Laurion Capital Mgmt Lp, a New York-based fund reported 500 shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank holds 389,925 shares. Tortoise Investment Mngmt Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Manchester Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,120 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Korea Invest has 0.12% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Vision Cap Mgmt has 26,534 shares. Cap Guardian Trust invested in 0.05% or 33,987 shares.