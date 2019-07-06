Appleton Partners Has Increased Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) Position; Boeing Company (BA) Shareholder Wedge Capital Management L LP Has Lowered Its Position by $10.05 Million

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 20.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 26,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 99,596 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.99M, down from 125,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $355.86. About 2.60 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – THE 787-8S WILL REPLACE BOEING 767-300S, WHILE LATER 787-9 DELIVERIES TO REPLACE AIRBUS A330-300S &OLDER 777-200 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 08/03/2018 – flydubai Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for 75 Boeing 737 MAXs; 03/05/2018 – BOEING DEFENSE CHIEF LEANNE CARET SPEAKS TO REPORTERS; 08/05/2018 – Boeing 2018 Aircraft Orders, by Airline, Through April 30; 06/04/2018 – Dow Jones Industrial Average Falls 2.7%; Boeing Leads Decline; 04/05/2018 – Spacecraft for detecting ‘Marsquakes’ set for rare California launch; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NEW INITIATIVE WILL PROVIDE GUIDELINES TO SPEED UP APPROVAL OF U.S. ARMS EXPORTS TO CERTAIN ALLIES; 30/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS IT’S BEEN `DISAPPOINTED’ BY TRENT 1000 CHALLENGES; 04/05/2018 – IAG IN TALKS WITH BOTH AIRBUS, BOEING FOR NEW WIDEBODY ORDER; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Will Engage With U.S., China

Appleton Partners Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) by 9.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc bought 7,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,610 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.60 million, up from 75,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $283.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $113.15. About 5.52 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 23/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS PRICING OF DEBT TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Pricing 2% Negative Impac; 23/05/2018 – P&G – SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AT/PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DEADLINE & ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 25, 2018; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PG Electroplast Ltd; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Deal Will Improve OTC Geographic Scale, Brand Portfolio, Category Footprint in the Vast Majority of the World’s Top 15 OTC Markets; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 27/03/2018 – Zuul Named Winner in the Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 80,444 were accumulated by Osterweis Management. Inv Advsrs Limited Liability owns 25,944 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Moreover, Umb Savings Bank N A Mo has 1.65% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 141,872 shares. Hbk Lp owns 149,257 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. 34,863 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset. Annex Advisory Ltd Llc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sit Investment Assocs Inc reported 43,910 shares. Maryland Cap Mngmt accumulated 0.36% or 7,720 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Inc Limited reported 85,543 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Moreover, Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.96% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1.12 million shares. Hyman Charles D, a Florida-based fund reported 103,888 shares. Hodges Mgmt Inc reported 27,427 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Holding Ltd accumulated 0% or 19,884 shares. Coastline Tru accumulated 6,110 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability Com has invested 0.16% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84 billion and $8.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mfa Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 603,387 shares to 7.72 million shares, valued at $56.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qurate Retail Inc. Class A by 1.31 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 49.15 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. LUTTIG J MICHAEL also sold $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M worth of stock or 26,557 shares. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of stock. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bonness Enterprises Inc stated it has 16,400 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc invested in 140,080 shares. Rockland Trust owns 108,368 shares or 1.2% of their US portfolio. The Nebraska-based America First Invest Advisors Lc has invested 0.21% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). King Wealth holds 0.35% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 10,645 shares. Meritage Port owns 4,540 shares. Savant Limited Com reported 1.12% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Edgar Lomax Communications Va owns 156,411 shares or 1.12% of their US portfolio. Jensen Inv invested in 2.68 million shares or 3.32% of the stock. Palisade Mngmt Limited Liability Nj has 11,791 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 486,664 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc has 107,236 shares. Arcadia Investment Mngmt Mi holds 7,835 shares. Sigma Counselors accumulated 31,569 shares. Lakeview Partners Llc reported 10,735 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. 1.21 million shares valued at $119.77M were sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. 30,000 shares were sold by Sheppard Valarie L, worth $2.93M on Tuesday, February 5. $2.97M worth of stock was sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13. On Monday, January 28 Coombe Gary A sold $845,100 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 9,000 shares. Another trade for 19,049 shares valued at $1.81 million was sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Jejurikar Shailesh sold $969,143.

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $754.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 28,111 shares to 13,587 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc Com New (NYSE:C) by 7,092 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,863 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Mid Cap Etf (VO).