Appleton Partners Has Decreased Its Position in Citigroup Com New (C) by $439,704 as Market Value Rose; Mackay Shields Has Raised Continental Resources (CLR) Stake by $1.87 Million

Appleton Partners Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New (C) by 17.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc sold 7,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,863 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05 million, down from 39,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $72.16. About 10.33 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 25/04/2018 – MYOVANT SCIENCES LTD MYOV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $17; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP SAID TO APPOINT DELLA PIETRA TO RUN CITI HOLDINGS; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO JOHN GERSPACH ENDS COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS IT PREFERS BUY-RATED MERCK, ELI LILLY, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER; 29/05/2018 – Citi’s Logic in Sears Deal Is Most Card Spending Done Elsewhere; 20/03/2018 – Citi Hires Women-Owned Firms to Lead Distribution of $250 Million Citigroup Inc. Subordinated Bond Issuance; 27/04/2018 – TRADER FILES PROPOSED ANTITRUST CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT AGAINST CBOE EXCHANGE, SEVERAL MARKET MAKERS OVER ALLEGED VIX MANIPULATION–COURT FILING; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER JOHN GERSPACH SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Cmbs Classes Of Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust, Series 2018-B2; 20/04/2018 – The New York Mets and Kaplan Test Prep to Present College Prep Day at Citi Field on May 3 to Help Students Navigate the

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 53.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 42,569 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 122,490 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.48M, up from 79,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $35.42. About 1.06M shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 38.24% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS ON APRIL 9, 2018, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – PROJECT WILDCAT COMMENCES SERVICE IN JUNE 2018 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY IN SERVICE IN JULY 2018; 17/05/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Shelly Lambertz to Continental Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – Continental Resources Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 18; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES OBTAINS $1.5B UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N SAYS ‘ENCOURAGED’ BY RISING GLOBAL DEMAND FOR CRUDE; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO said his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure of Jim Gallogly From Bd of Directors; 06/03/2018 – STARK: 2018 WILL BE `TURNING POINT’ FOR CONTINENTAL

Since February 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $78.84 million activity. McNabb John T II had bought 1,000 shares worth $39,880.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $14.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 35,188 shares to 156,415 shares, valued at $9.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 12,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 238,685 shares, and cut its stake in Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Intl Natl Bank (Uk) Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Ltd has invested 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0% or 4,176 shares. 257,457 were accumulated by First Trust L P. Wesbanco Comml Bank holds 0.04% or 19,002 shares. Ci Invests Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 24,817 shares in its portfolio. South Dakota Invest Council owns 135,499 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. The Japan-based Nomura Asset has invested 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Moody Financial Bank Trust Division reported 76,505 shares stake. Cambrian Cap Limited Partnership invested 6.14% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 183,705 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life The accumulated 180,741 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 151,079 shares. Texas Capital Bancorporation Tx owns 10,718 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. The insider Hu W. Bradford sold $348,343.