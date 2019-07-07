Appleton Partners Has Decreased Its Intuit Com (INTU) Position by $306,153 as Stock Price Rose; Agilent Technologies (A) Shareholder Timessquare Capital Management Has Raised Position

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 0.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 7,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.00 million, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $75.75. About 1.45M shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has declined 2.27% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.70% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 02/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.70, REV VIEW $4.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/03/2018 – FTC: Application For Commission Approval of Proposed Cross-License of Certain Intellectual Property Between Agilent; 15/05/2018 – Cubist Adds GoDaddy, Exits Deere, Buys More Agilent: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Agilent Signs Agreement to Acquire Assets from Young In Scientific Co. Ltd; 15/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 16/04/2018 – Agilent Announces Departure of Patrick Kaltenbach; 07/03/2018 – Agilent: AATI, Based in Ankeny, Iowa, Has 101 Employee; 22/05/2018 – Financial Terms of Agilent-YI Scientific Deal Aren’t Disclosed; 24/04/2018 – Agilent Announces Executive Appointments

Appleton Partners Inc decreased its stake in Intuit Com (INTU) by 2.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc sold 1,173 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,609 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.88 million, down from 42,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Intuit Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $270.54. About 895,216 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 EPS, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $2.00 million activity. McMullen Michael R. also sold $1.31 million worth of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) on Wednesday, January 30.

