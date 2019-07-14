Appleton Partners Has Cut Its Stake in Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) by $588,960 as Shares Declined; Blackstone Group LP (BX) Position Maintained by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc

Appleton Partners Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) by 25.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc sold 12,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,814 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, down from 48,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $47.36. About 12.59M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Wabtec Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Risk Shake-up Continues With Departure of Four Executives; 20/04/2018 – CFPB SAYS $500 MILLION PENALTY COLLECTED BY U.S. OFFICE OF COMPTROLLER OF THE CURRENCY FROM WELLS FARGO IS CREDITED TOWARD SATISFACTION OF ITS FINE; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Net $5.94B; 11/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Growth Ban Won’t End Until Vote of Full Fed Board; 08/05/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Esterline at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Pay $1 Billion to Settle Risk Management Claims — 4th Update; 18/04/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference May 9

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 30.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc bought 13,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,485 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05 million, up from 44,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $46.02. About 3.64M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 26.94% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 07/05/2018 – MARKEL, APOLLO, BLACKSTONE MAY HAVE MADE BIDS: REINSURANCE.COM; 18/05/2018 – HILTON WORLDWIDE – SHARE REPURCHASE APPROVED BY AUDIT COMMITTEE OF HILTON AND WILL COUNT TOWARD, EXISTING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – Mednax process on life support; 13/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP – BLACKSTONE’S STRATEGIC CAPITAL HOLDINGS FUND ACQUIRED PASSIVE, MINORITY EQUITY STAKE IN ROCKPOINT; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE CORP – ABANDONING ITS MERGER AGREEMENT WITH BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s confirms lndiabulls Real Estate’s B1 ratings and will withdraw all ratings; 09/04/2018 – Blackstone Hires Yan Yan to Join Real Estate Team in Asia; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone Group’s Assets Advance 22% to Record $450 Billion; 25/05/2018 – Blackstone, Goldman Move Forward on Hovnanian CDS Trade (Video); 23/03/2018 – PURE INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE TRUST UNITHLDRS OK BLACKSTONE DEAL

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $943.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 7,665 shares to 574,206 shares, valued at $46.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class A (BRKA) by 7 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $1.16 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.21 billion for 10.21 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.

