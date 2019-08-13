Appleton Partners Has Cut By $459,450 Its Northern Tr Com (NTRS) Position; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (COLL) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Appleton Partners Inc decreased Northern Tr Corp Com (NTRS) stake by 22.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Appleton Partners Inc sold 5,105 shares as Northern Tr Corp Com (NTRS)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Appleton Partners Inc holds 17,381 shares with $1.57M value, down from 22,486 last quarter. Northern Tr Corp Com now has $18.91 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $87.99. About 917,347 shares traded. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 10.92% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford Global Growth HLS Adds Northern Trust; 21/05/2018 – Northern Trust at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today; 19/03/2018 – NTRS, PWC ENHANCEMENT ALLOWS LIFECYCLE AUDIT VIA BLOCKCHAIN; 16/04/2018 – Northern Trust Corp expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 16/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST: PAHLAVI JOINS WEALTH MGMT PRIVATE BANKING TEAM; 18/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind US Foods Holding, Tahoe Resources, Corporate Office Properties Trust, World Accept; 21/04/2018 – DJ Northern Trust Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTRS); 12/04/2018 – MOVES- Northern Trust, Cavendish, Exotix Capital; 15/05/2018 – Northern Trust Universe Data: Flat Returns for Institutional Plan Sponsors in First Quarter of 2018; 17/04/2018 – Northern Trust: 1Q Net Interest Income $384.0M

Among 3 analysts covering Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Collegium Pharmaceutical had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 8 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Overweight”. The rating was initiated by SunTrust with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19. H.C. Wainwright maintained Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, February 22. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by Cantor Fitzgerald. See Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) latest ratings:

Among 5 analysts covering Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Northern Trust had 13 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Thursday, July 25. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Wednesday, June 5 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of NTRS in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, May 8 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, August 9. On Tuesday, June 18 the stock rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”. Buckingham Research upgraded the shares of NTRS in report on Thursday, March 14 to “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $108 target in Friday, March 15 report.

Appleton Partners Inc increased Spdr Series Trust Portfolio Ag (LAG) stake by 30,705 shares to 77,213 valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1. It also upped At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) stake by 14,794 shares and now owns 92,969 shares. 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM) was raised too.

Analysts await Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 4.43% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.58 per share. NTRS’s profit will be $354.57M for 13.33 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.75 actual EPS reported by Northern Trust Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold NTRS shares while 207 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 167.30 million shares or 1.07% less from 169.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meritage Portfolio Management holds 55,510 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Advisory Networks Limited holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) for 15,297 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 0.15% stake. Raymond James & Associates owns 0.01% invested in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) for 74,787 shares. Cibc World accumulated 0.02% or 28,922 shares. Callahan Advsrs Limited Liability owns 73,522 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 23,869 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt holds 0.07% or 5,986 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial holds 398,710 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). The Illinois-based Chesley Taft And Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.64% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Principal Fincl Grp Incorporated Inc invested in 0.03% or 321,977 shares. Adage Capital Partners Grp Incorporated owns 317,800 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cortland Advisers Ltd Com has 1.46% invested in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) for 377,509 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 240,672 shares.

The stock increased 4.45% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $11.74. About 291,230 shares traded. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) has declined 40.89% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.89% the S&P500. Some Historical COLL News: 19/03/2018 – COLLEGIUM NAMES SHIRLEY KUHLMANN AS GENERAL COUNSEL; 27/03/2018 – Pernix Therapeutics to Resume Distribution of 20mg Dosage Strength of Zohydro ER (hydrocodone Bitartrate) With BeadTek on March 28; 04/04/2018 – Collegium Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 10/05/2018 – Collegium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COLL); 07/05/2018 – Collegium at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – COLLEGIUM – BELIEVE EXISTING CASH RESOURCES, WITH EXPECTED CASH INFLOWS TO FUND OPERATING EXPENSES, DEBT SERVICE, CAPEX NEEDS AT LEAST INTO 2020; 09/05/2018 – Collegium Pharmaceutical 1Q Loss/Shr 57c; 19/03/2018 – COLLEGIUM ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF SHIRLEY KUHLMANN AS GENERAL COUNSEL; 07/03/2018 – COLLEGIUM PHARMACEUTICAL – BELIEVE EXISTING CASH RESOURCES WILL FUND OPER EXPENSES, DEBT SERVICE AND CAPEX REQUIREMENTS INTO 2020

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes abuse-deterrent products that incorporate its DETERx platform technology for the treatment of chronic pain and other diseases. The company has market cap of $392.94 million. It offers Xtampza, an oral formulation of oxycodone, for the management of pain. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops Onsolis, a transmucosal immediate-release fentanyl film indicated for the management of breakthrough pain in cancer patients 18 years of age and older.